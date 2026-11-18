Georgetown Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously urged denial of a 28-acre data center rezoning after hours of public pushback. Neighbors cite proximity to homes. City Council could take it up Dec. 8.

Georgetown's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended denying a rezoning request Tuesday night for a proposed data center in northeast Georgetown, following opposition from residents concerned about the project's proximity to neighborhoods and future development.

More than 100 people signed up to speak at Tuesday's meeting as commissioners considered a request to rezone approximately 28 acres near East University Avenue and Northeast Inner Loop. Commissioners ultimately voted unanimously to recommend denying the proposal, citing concerns about how close the data center would be to nearby neighborhoods and its potential impact on future development. Residents raised concerns about potential light and noise pollution, as well as how the project could affect the surrounding area.

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A representative of the developer, Phillip Niels, said the project would use low-level lighting and was designed to limit noise compared to larger artificial intelligence data centers.

"If this project is built as planned, it will be the largest taxpayer in Georgetown," Niels said. "Should deliver 10 to 15 million dollars a year in property taxes. " The rezoning request would increase the maximum allowed data center building footprint from 5,000 to 290,000 square feet. Among those opposing the location were Judy Fabry and Kerry Brun, who said they have lived about half a mile from the proposed site for more than 30 years.

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"It's too close to houses. It will ruin any other development in that area. And we need a grocery store out there," Fabry said.

"There's a lot of downsides, I think. I don't even know what an upside of having a data center would be," Brun said. Despite the commission's unanimous recommendation to deny the rezoning request, the proposal is not yet officially rejected. Georgetown City Council is expected to consider the rezoning request and the commission's recommendation on Dec. 8.

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