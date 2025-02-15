Georgetown Law to Investigate Event Featuring Convicted Palestinian Terrorist

Georgetown University's law school is facing backlash after planning an event featuring a convicted Palestinian terrorist. The event, organized by an anti-Israel student group, was postponed following concerns about safety and security. A Jewish legal advocacy group is now calling on the university to formally cancel the event.

An anti-Israel student group at Georgetown University's law school planned to host an event featuring a member of a Palestinian terror group convicted for his role in the killing of a 17-year-old Israeli girl. The event, originally scheduled for February 11th, was postponed by the university following concerns raised about safety and security. Flyers promoting the event, which was organized by Georgetown Law Students for Justice in Palestine, featured Ribhi Karajah, a U.S.

citizen who was imprisoned for 3 ½ years for his involvement in a 2019 roadside bombing that killed Rina Shnerb and injured her father and brother. Karajah was informed of the attack's details by associates within the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terror group, and admitted in court to doing nothing to prevent it. He has also been linked to the PFLP through social media posts and speaking engagements at their sponsored events. While the student group initially cited inclement weather as the reason for postponing the event, they later stated that the law school had requested the postponement to conduct a thorough investigation into safety and security concerns. Now, The Lawfare Project, a legal advocacy group focused on combating antisemitism on campus, is calling on the university to formally cancel the event. In a letter sent to the dean and vice dean of Georgetown's law school, The Lawfare Project cited federal law against providing material support for terrorism and argued that allowing Karajah to speak on campus could violate this law. They also requested information about whether any law school administrators were aware of Karajah's affiliation with the PFLP before approving the event. The Lawfare Project expressed concerns that Karajah's presence on campus poses a threat to the security of Jewish students, echoing sentiments shared by Julia Wax Vanderwiel, founder and president of Georgetown Law Zionists, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his recent visit to Washington D.C. Netanyahu reportedly expressed his deep concern about the event and vowed to support efforts to address the rising anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses





