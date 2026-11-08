Georgetown Hoyas Blow Out Maryland Terrapins 86-74 in Historic Rivalry Win

Georgetown defeated Maryland 86-74 on Saturday night, snapping Maryland's momentum in their DMV rivalry series. Despite Pharrel Payne scoring 28 points for the Terrapins, Georgetown's superior three-point shooting and defensive pressure secured the victory, marking back-to-back losses for Maryland against the Hoyas.

Nov 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Andre Mills takes a shot during the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Capital One Arena was packed on Saturday night as the visiting Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team faced the Georgetown Hoyas in a historic rivalry between two DMV teams. What transpired over the next 40 minutes was anything but competitive for Buzz Williams and his Terrapins squad as they were blown out by the Hoyas , 86-74.

Also read Pair arrested after 81-year-old Delaware man stripped, tortured in Maryland home

Tonight's contest marked back-to-back seasons in which the Terps dropped their matchup with the Hoyas, who they're in the midst of a four-game series across four seasons. Senior big man Pharrel Payne led Maryland with 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field, a perfect 8-of-8 at the charity stripe, and grabbed eight rebounds.

However, for about the next eight-and-a-half minutes, the Hoyas outscored the Terps 22-8. They used their high-end three-point shooting, with Jaland Lowe knocking down two 3-pointers in that span. Maryland's offense was cold for most of the night, unable to create clean looks or even knock down open shots. In the first half, the Terps shot 36% from the field and went 1-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Georgetown shot 15-of-30 from the field and 8-of-17 from three, and ended the half on a 12-0 run, leading 16 points at the break. The second half was more of the same for Maryland: sloppy turnovers on offense, with possessions ending in late shot attempts as Georgetown's perimeter defense pressured them, allowing Georgetown to get out in transition for quick baskets, with Maryland's defense unable to set.

Freshman Kaden House led the Terps' last-ditch comeback attempt with under five minutes remaining, trailing by 26 points. House scored 12 of his total 13 points in the contest in that span which resulted in a 12-point loss for Maryland. Not only did the Hoyas have a size advantage, which led to more contested shots at the rim, but their hustle and overall dribble penetration on offense were higher. Buzz Williams tried different lineups to spark a comeback.

Using a four-guard lineup, putting forward Austin Brown in the front court next to Payne and also put Tomislav Buljan and Payne on the floor at once to combat the Hoyas' seven-footer, Vince Iwuchukwu. The Terps couldn't hit outside shots all night, a pattern that plagued them as they went 3-for-20. D.J. Wagner went 0-for-4, Andre Mills went 1-for-7, and Bishop Boswell went 0-for-2.

Maryland gears up for a Redout matchup on Friday, Nov. 13th, against another in-state foe, No. 9 Virginia. Tipoff begins at 8 p.m. and will once again air on Peacock. Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM.

Advertisement

In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.