X Factor star George Shelley faces backlash for launching a GoFundMe after losing £380 to counterfeit money, raising questions about celebrity privilege and fan support.

George Shelley has sparked significant controversy on social media platforms after asking his followers to donate funds to recover money lost to an online scam. The former X Factor contestant and member of the band Union J stated that he was defrauded of £380 after attempting to sell a Nintendo Switch on Facebook Marketplace. The incident occurred when Shelley received counterfeit £20 notes in payment for the electronics console.

Controversy Over Fundraising Appeal

Shelley initially established a GoFundMe page on November 18 with a specific target of £350 to recoup his financial loss. Within the same day, the singer increased the fundraising goal to £700 and subsequently raised it again to £1,300. He communicated to his supporters that any monetary contributions received above the initial £250 threshold would be donated to a charity dedicated to combating cyber crime. As of the most recent update on Friday, the campaign had successfully gathered £972, though the total had not yet met the highest stated target.

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Social Media Backlash and Public Reaction

The decision to launch a public fundraising appeal immediately triggered a strong negative response from critics online. Many users accused the singer of exploiting his celebrity status to gain financial assistance that ordinary individuals might not receive. One commenter on X argued that the situation was inequitable, stating that while scams happen frequently, fame often shields celebrities from financial hardship. The critic suggested that if an average person attempted such a fundraising drive, they would likely receive zero donations.

Additional detractors described the move as out of touch with the realities of financial struggle faced by the general public. One user expressed sympathy for the loss but argued that the funds were unnecessary since Shelley would not face homelessness or hunger without the money. Another comment labeled the behavior distasteful, asserting that taking the loss was a necessary lesson learned. These critics argued that asking fans to cover the costs of a victim's mistake was embarrassing and unfair to those donating their own limited resources.

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Boyfriend Defends Strategy and Charitable Intent

Rory Naylor, a medical student and Shelley's boyfriend, stepped in to defend the singer's actions on X. Naylor clarified that the stolen amount was exactly £380 and insisted that any funds collected beyond this specific figure would be donated to charity. He explained that the increase in the fundraising target was a strategic move designed to encourage further contributions to support a fraud support charity. Naylor emphatically denied any intent to scam anyone else, highlighting the charitable destination of the excess funds.

Naylor also addressed specific rumors circulating online, including claims that the Nintendo Switch in question had been gifted to Shelley by Nintendo. The boyfriend clarified that the console sold was one he had personally bought for George when the device first launched. He noted that they possessed a special Zelda Ocarina of Time edition console as a gift, which they had no intention of selling. Naylor emphasized that George would never risk parting with the special edition unit, proving that the sold item was merely a secondary console.

Shelley Explains Educational Goal and Charity Tie-In

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, George Shelley addressed his fans directly to explain the reasoning behind the GoFundMe appeal. He framed the video as a public service announcement aimed at warning others about the dangers of cyber scams, particularly during the upcoming Christmas shopping season. Shelley acknowledged that many people are in less fortunate positions than he is, with some relying on every pound they possess. He expressed gratitude for his own stable living situation, which includes having a roof over his head and a bed to sleep in.

On the GoFundMe page, Shelley wrote that the initiative evolved from a simple attempt to recover the £380 into a broader effort to help others. He expressed immense gratitude to his supporters for helping him cover the lost funds. Shelley highlighted that online fraud affects thousands of people daily and that his experience opened his eyes to the ease with which victims are targeted. He confirmed that every additional penny raised above the £380 target would be donated to The Cyber Helpline.

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Impact and Future Steps for Victims

The Cyber Helpline is a United Kingdom-based charity that provides support and guidance to individuals affected by cybercrime. The organization works diligently to make the internet a safer place for users by helping victims navigate the complexities of online fraud. Shelley stated that he loves the idea that a negative personal experience has been transformed into a positive outcome for others. He concluded his message by thanking his followers for their support and for getting behind the cause.

While the immediate financial loss has been mitigated through the donations, the incident has raised broader questions about celebrity privilege and the ethics of influencer fundraising. A representative for George Shelley has been contacted for further comment regarding the backlash. This event marks another chapter in Shelley's public life, following revelations from last year that he once worked shifts at a Chi Chi's coffee shop in Enfield after running out of money and stepping away from the music industry.