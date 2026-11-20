X Factor star George Shelley faces public criticism and social media backlash for launching a GoFundMe campaign to recover £380 lost to a counterfeit cash scam on Facebook Marketplace.

Union J singer and former X Factor contestant George Shelley is facing intense public scrutiny after launching a crowdfunding appeal to recover money lost to an online scam. The 33-year-old musician claims he was defrauded of £380 through counterfeit currency while attempting to sell a Nintendo Switch on Facebook Marketplace. The incident has triggered a significant wave of criticism on social media platforms, with many accusing the celebrity of exploiting his fanbase for personal financial recovery.

Scam Details and Fundraising Progress

George Shelley initially set a fundraising target of £350 on his GoFundMe page on November 18. The musician subsequently raised this goal to £700 and then to £1,300 on the same day, explaining that any funds collected above the initial £250 target would be donated to a cyber crime charity. As of Friday, the campaign had successfully raised £972, falling short of the maximum target but exceeding the amount lost in the transaction.

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The specific mechanics of the alleged fraud involve the receipt of counterfeit £20 notes. Shelley reported that the buyer paid for the gaming console with fake currency, resulting in a direct financial loss. He stated that the initial goal was meant to cover this specific loss, while the expanded target was designed to support victims of similar digital crimes.

Public Backlash and Criticism

The decision to ask fans for money has sparked a polarized reaction online, with numerous critics labeling the move as inappropriate and insensitive. One user on X described the situation as deeply problematic, arguing that while scams are common, celebrities receiving financial rescue from their followers while ordinary people do not highlights a double standard in public support.

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Another commenter expressed disbelief, stating that creating a GoFundMe for a relatively small sum of £380 feels out of touch with the struggles of everyday people. The critic emphasized that while losing money is devastating, it does not equate to life-threatening hardship for a wealthy individual. The sentiment was echoed by others who found the request distasteful, suggesting that Shelley should absorb the loss as a lesson rather than passing the financial burden to his supporters.

Detractors argued that the campaign takes advantage of the loyalty and generosity of fans who support the musician for his entertainment work. Several posts characterized the attempt to recoup the £380 as embarrassing and foolish, noting that the act of donating to such a campaign might make supporters feel complicit in the celebrity's misfortune.

Defense from Partner and Clarifications

Rory Naylor, Shelley's boyfriend and a medical student, stepped in to defend the singer on X, directly addressing the accusations of scamming his own fans. Naylor clarified that the stolen amount is strictly £380 and that any donations beyond that figure are directed to a fraud support charity. He assured followers that the aim was never to defraud the public and highlighted that the increased target was a strategic move to maximize charitable impact.

Naylor also corrected false rumors that the Nintendo Switch in question had been gifted by the gaming company Nintendo. He explained that the console was purchased by him for Shelley when the device first launched. The unit sold on Facebook Marketplace was the second console they owned, as Shelley had received a limited edition Zelda Ocarina of Time version as a gift, which he refused to part with under any circumstances.

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Charitable Intent and Future Outlook

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Shelley explained his motivation behind the campaign, emphasizing the desire to warn others about cyber scams ahead of the Christmas shopping season. He acknowledged that many people rely on every penny they earn and expressed gratitude for his own stability, including having a roof over his head and a bed to sleep in.

Shelley stated that his experience has opened his eyes to the ease with which individuals can become victims of online fraud. He confirmed that every additional penny raised above the £380 target will be donated to The Cyber Helpline, a UK charity that provides support and guidance to cybercrime victims. The organization works to make the internet safer for everyone.

A representative for George Shelley has been contacted for further comment regarding the ongoing controversy. This incident marks another public challenge for the singer, who previously revealed last year that he had to work shifts at a Chi Chi's coffee shop in Enfield after spending all his money and temporarily giving up on his music career.