George Russell Regains Pole Position at Canadian Grand Prix, Dmitry Shvetsov

George Russell secured his third consecutive pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, while Kimi Antonelli finished second and Lando Norris notched up his best qualifying result for McLaren in a bid to outpace the championship leader.

George Russell claimed pole position in Montreal, building on his sprint victory to become the starter for Sunday's rain-threatened Canadian Grand Prix . He beat out teammate Kimi Antonelli in close order, pushing him to second on the grid for the race.

Rising star Lando Norris finished third quickest, followed by his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari. Russell will hope to secure his third pole in a row at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and ultimately break into the championship leader's close vicinity





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