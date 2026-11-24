The Gilded Age season 4 episode 4 reveals George Russell's worsening laudanum addiction, jeopardizing his business alliance with John D. Rockefeller and his marriage to Bertha.

In the latest episode of The Gilded Age season 4, titled Good Taste, character George Russell faces a critical personal and professional crisis driven by his escalating laudanum addiction. Morgan Spector portrays the railroad tycoon whose struggle with the addictive opiate threatens to dismantle his business empire and his marriage to Bertha Russell. The narrative arc highlights the dangerous intersection of physical pain, mental stress, and historical medical practices that define this era of high society drama.

George Russell's Health and Medical History

George Russell was shot by Will Morris during the events of The Gilded Age season 3 finale, suffering injuries that required immediate and sustained medical attention. Dr. William Kirkland initially treated George, successfully saving his life, but the responsibility for his ongoing care was transferred to Dr. Logan, portrayed by Dylan Baker. Dr. Logan prescribed laudanum to alleviate George's pain, explicitly warning him about the high potential for dependency associated with the substance. Laudanum is a liquid opiate that served as a common painkiller in the nineteenth century before tighter restrictions were implemented in the twentieth century due to its addictive nature.

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Signs of Dependency and Behavioral Changes

Throughout The Gilded Age season 4, George exhibits textbook symptoms of addiction, utilizing laudanum in secret not merely for pain relief but as a coping mechanism for the immense stress surrounding his railroad business ventures. His behavior has become erratic, characterized by heavy sweating, slurred speech, mood swings, and instances of passing out. In Good Taste, George snaps at his son Larry, played by Harry Richardson, during dinner for not being more available to help with business affairs. This outburst is particularly hypocritical given that George had previously encouraged Larry to seek his own ventures in a prior laudanum-induced tirade. The tension escalates as George storms out of the dinner and throws a hidden bottle of laudanum into the fireplace, acknowledging his dependency while simultaneously being unable to break the cycle.

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The Shaky Alliance with John D. Rockefeller

The episode places George under mounting pressure to form an alliance with his business adversary, John D. Rockefeller, portrayed by Neal Huff, to present a united front against President Grover Cleveland's proposed anti-monopoly legislation. Jim Gaffigan plays President Grover Cleveland, whose legislative agenda poses a direct threat to the monopolistic practices George employs. George confronts Rockefeller at the Union Club in a wide-eyed frenzy, maniacally strong-arming him into a temporary partnership. While this aggressive tactic may have secured Rockefeller's attention, the alliance remains fragile. If Rockefeller perceives George as a volatile wild card due to his visible state of intoxication and erratic behavior, he may withdraw from the agreement, leaving George exposed to political and market pressures without his most powerful potential ally.

Impact on Family Dynamics and Business Risks

George's inability to manage his addiction extends to his personal life, where he fails to appear at the opening night of The Pirates of Penzance, a Broadway show produced by Larry. Larry returns home to find George passed out at his desk with an empty laudanum bottle at his feet, confirming his continued use. This behavior puts George's entire financial future at risk, as he has sunk all his resources into his railroad ventures. A misstep in front of President Cleveland during an impending dinner could doom his efforts to sway antitrust legislation. Furthermore, the rumors of his dependency are reaching Bertha Russell, played by Carrie Coon, whose trust is already compromised by George's secret marriage of their daughter Gladys, played by Taissa Farmiga, to the Duke of Buckingham, portrayed by Ben Lamb. The combination of marital betrayal and the discovery of his drug use creates a precarious situation that could cost George his reputation, his family, and his business legacy.