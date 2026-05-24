George Russell Exits Canadian Grand Prix After Engine Issue

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell retires from the Canadian Grand Prix due to an engine problem, while his teammate Kimi Antonelli takes the checkered flag and extends his lead in the driver's standings.

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell is out of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal after an engine problem led to his eventual retirement from the race.

Russell was leading the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on the Île Sainte-Hélène when he suffered an engine issue going into turn eight. His Mercedes machine suffered an engine issue that was audible on the broadcast - leading the British driver to stop on the track after losing power. In something of a fit, an irate Russell began to throw some of his equipment out of his car in a clear demonstration of frustration.

This included his HANS device - which he launched a few feet in front of him onto the track. When he eventually climbed out of the cockpit, Russell was seen slamming his hands on his car before getting off the track. A frustrated George Russell was one of six retirements at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. Russell led the race but suffered mechanical problems leading to him dropping out.

Russell was seen slamming his hands on his car after an engine failure led to his exit. Russell was seen throwing some equipment out of his car after dropping out with the lead. Russell was one of six competitors to retire early from the race due to issues in Montreal. Arvid Lindblad, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez all couldn't finish the race in the required 68 laps.

This year's Canadian Grand Prix is being held much earlier than its traditional date of mid-June. The FIA chose to change the calendar this year - removing the Monaco Grand Prix from its traditional running in the final weekend of May to make 'further improvements to the geographical flow of races' and to make a 'consolidated European leg.

' Weather in Montreal hovered around 54°F (12°C) on Sunday, which is much colder than the high of 75°F (23°C) that drivers experienced last year. Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, took the checkered flag to extend his lead atop the driver's standings. Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton came second to leap past Norris into fourth in the standings. Red Bull's Max Verstappen fought him to the end - but finished P3





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George Russell Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes F1 Kimi Antonelli Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen

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