George Russell Determined to Close the Points Gap to His Mercedes Team-mate in Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell, racing for Mercedes, has revived his dream for a world championship after securing pole position for the sprint race in Canada. He aims to close the points gap to his team-mate Kimi Antonelli after being 20 points behind after four rounds. Lando Norris, teammate of Russell, hopes that the enhancement of McLaren's performance in Miami leads to prolonged development. He predicts that Russell needs to secure a victory in the Canadian Grand Prix. George Russell is the new flagbearer and a likely contender for the world championship after his triumph in comparable conditions against Max Verstappen. His success raises hopes for the Mercedes and Russell fanbase.

George Russell resuscitated his world championship dream by taking pole position for the sprint race in Canada. He experienced banter with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff but looked determined to deliver in this Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve, where he has a distinguished victory last year.

Lando Norris, at the other end of the rivalry, hopes that McLaren's upgrade in Miami turns out to be a harbinger of enduring improvement. George Russell needs to win the Canadian Grand Prix like he did last year, after team-mate Kimi Antonelli secured three straight victories to lead the drivers' championship





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George Russell Mercedes F1 Team Kimi Antonelli Circuit De Gilles Villeneuve Canadian Grand Prix F1 World Championship Lando Norris

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