George Russell claims pole position in the Canadian Grand Prix

Russell, Mercedes driver, claimed the pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal by beating out his teammate, Kimi Antonelli, pushing him to second on the grid for Sunday's rain-threatened race. Lando Norris was third quickest in an improving McLaren, the Briton George Russell won here last year and hopes to do so again.

George Russell claimed pole position during qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix by beating out teammate Kimi Antonelli , pushing him to second on the grid for Sunday's race.

Just 0.068sec separated the pair, which was the same margin by which Russell pipped the Italian in sprint qualifying on Friday. Lando Norris was third quickest in an improving McLaren with his team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth best and Lewis Hamilton fifth for Ferrari. George Russell, the Briton, won here last year and is confident of doing so again. He built on his triumph in the sprint race earlier in the day during Saturday's qualifying





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Sports Canadian Grand Prix Montreal Qualifying George Russell Kimi Antonelli Pole Position Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Mclaren Oscar Piastri Redial Driving

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