George R.R. Martin Winds of Winter Progress Stalled by Rewrites

George R.R. Martin reveals The Winds of Winter is 75 percent complete but faces significant delays due to extensive rewriting and competing projects.

Author George R.R. Martin has provided a candid update on the status of The Winds of Winter, confirming that the highly anticipated sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series remains incomplete after more than a decade of work. The Winds of Winter was originally intended to be the final book in a trilogy alongside A Game of Thrones and A Dance with Dragons, but the narrative scope expanded significantly over the years.

Longest Delay in Book Series History

Martin released his fifth novel, A Dance with Dragons, in 2011, a year that also marked the premiere of the HBO television adaptation Game of Thrones. The gap between that fifth book and the current date now exceeds the time that passed between the first and fifth books. Although Martin published the Targaryen history book Fire & Blood in 2018, which served as the foundation for the prequel series House of the Dragon, The Winds of Winter remains the primary priority for the author.

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The series structure has shifted from a three-book plan to a six-book saga, with The Winds of Winter serving as the penultimate entry before the final volume, A Dream of Spring. This expansion has added layers of complexity to the storytelling, requiring Martin to manage an increasingly vast array of characters and plotlines that have developed over fifteen years of writing.

Writing Progress and Page Count Estimates

In October 2022, Martin disclosed that he was approximately 75 percent finished with the manuscript, a revelation that offered hope to fans weary of the prolonged wait. He noted that the book would be the longest in the series, eventually reaching a length of roughly 1,500 to 1,600 pages. This substantial length may necessitate splitting the final product into two volumes for its actual release to readers worldwide.

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During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December 2022, Martin specified that he had completed between 1,100 and 1,200 pages with approximately 400 to 500 pages remaining. By November 2023, he reiterated that he had written about 1,100 pages, indicating that the majority of the intervening year was spent rewriting existing sections rather than producing new material.

Editorial Struggles and Creative Delays

Martin's initial optimism in 2011, when he predicted a three-year timeline for the next book, proved unrealistic due to the intricate nature of the plot and his other professional commitments. Over the years, he has grown cautious about providing specific release dates after facing intense fan scrutiny following previous delayed predictions. The current stagnation highlights the difficulty of concluding a narrative that has grown so sprawling over more than a decade.

In 2026, Martin expressed frustration with his current progress, admitting that he frequently revisits older chapters and questions their quality. This self-criticism leads to extensive rewrites, which significantly slows down the completion of the remaining 400 to 500 pages. These final sections are critical as they must wrap up the main story and properly set the stage for the subsequent book, A Dream of Spring.

Competing Projects and Future Outlook

Alongside the main series, Martin faces obligations to complete other related works, including additional Dunk and Egg novellas and a sequel to Fire & Blood. He acknowledged that clearing these ancillary projects from his schedule could help him focus entirely on The Winds of Winter. However, he also noted that he does not always feel motivated to write the main series at any given moment, which adds another layer of uncertainty to the timeline.

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While some observers have suggested a potential release in 2027 or 2028, the current pace of rewriting makes such dates seem optimistic. The final stretch of any major literary work often involves the most complex editing and structural adjustments, making the remaining months or years unpredictable. Fans continue to await the next official update from Martin as he navigates the final stages of this monumental fantasy epic.