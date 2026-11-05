George R.R. Martin Praises BBC's Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell Miniseries

George R.R. Martin hails the BBC adaptation of Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell as a masterclass in historical fantasy, praising its seven-episode run and deep character development.

George R.R. Martin has publicly endorsed the seven-episode BBC fantasy miniseries Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, calling the adaptation a masterclass in historical storytelling. The celebrated author and Game of Thrones creator shared his high praise for the show, which combines Susanna Clarke's complex novel with British television's tradition of producing deep, compelling narratives in a limited format. This endorsement highlights the series as a standout example of successful genre blending, merging Regency-era politics with intricate magical systems.

History of the Production and Cast

The narrative follows two practical magicians whose relationship evolves from collaboration into bitter rivalry during the Napoleonic Wars. The story centers on the introverted, analytical, middle-aged Mr. Norrell, portrayed by Eddie Marsan, and the outgoing, naturally gifted, younger Jonathan Strange, played by Bertie Carvel. Set at the start of the 19th century, the plot explores a world where magic has become all but extinct, forcing these two men to navigate a dangerous political landscape while mastering their supernatural abilities.

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Transforming Susanna Clarke's 800-page debut masterpiece for television presented significant challenges for creators. Before the project reached the BBC, two celebrated screenwriters attempted to adapt the material for a feature film after New Line Cinema paid a massive seven figures for the rights. Julian Fellowes, known for Downton Abbey, eventually replaced Christopher Hampton, who wrote Dangerous Liaisons, but neither writer could successfully condense the epic story into a shorter runtime.

The project eventually moved to the BBC, led by Young Sherlock writer Peter Harness and Andor director Toby Haynes. When Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell premiered in 2015, Haynes revealed to The Guardian that the series was originally planned for only six episodes. The production team quickly realized they needed seven episodes to do justice to the source material, though the BBC did not provide additional budget for the extra hour of content.

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George R.R. Martin Endorsement and Impact

In a 2016 LiveJournal blog post, George R.R. Martin wrote that he loved both the book and the adaptation. He noted that he had watched the BBC series before reading Susanna Clarke's novel, a rare experience for an author familiar with the literary landscape. As a self-proclaimed history buff and celebrated novelist, Martin's endorsement carries significant weight within the fantasy community, validating the show's artistic merits.

The series is widely regarded as the ultimate historical fantasy miniseries due to its ability to balance multiple genres seamlessly. It blends Jane Austen's relatable, character-driven storytelling with the war-torn setting of War and Peace, while incorporating the haunting atmosphere of enduring gothic novels. The result is a sharp, rewatchable, and inventive narrative that examines the dangers of ambition, the destructive power of fear and jealousy, and the overwhelming burden of grief.

Mechanism of Magic and Narrative Depth

The show functions as a perfect blend of alternate history and fantasy, offering a rich costume drama, a war piece, and a magical adventure. Mr. Norrell fights for outdated ideals of respectability in England, courting rich politicians and making dangerous deals with wild magic fairies. Meanwhile, Jonathan Strange travels across the continent during the war, reanimating fallen soldiers and conjuring massive horses from sand to destroy enemy ships.

The narrative structure allows for a slow build-up of jealousy and hatred between Strange and Norrell, which is key to the series success. The mystery surrounding the antagonist, Marc Warren Gentleman with the Thistledown Hair, requires time to develop properly. The story also features Strange traveling across Europe and exploring an entire extradimensional world, giving the plot a scope comparable to Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings.

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Viewing Availability and Streaming Details

Despite being made with a 2010s BBC TV budget, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell remains a gorgeous fantasy costume drama in recent memory. The production avoids feeling contrived or overstuffed by giving equal importance to Regency politics, social customs, and Britain military history as it does to epic magical spells. This careful balance creates a genuine and believable examination of what might have occurred if magic had been real during this historical period.

At seven episodes and nearly seven hours, the series serves as a perfect weekend binge for viewers seeking a complete narrative arc. It possesses a firm beginning, middle, and end that satisfies audiences without requiring further continuation. All episodes of Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell are currently streaming on Prime Video in the US, allowing new viewers to experience the acclaimed adaptation.