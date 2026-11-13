George Pickens Returns to Dallas Cowboys After Hamstring Injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is cleared to play after missing time with a hamstring issue, joining CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens confirmed he will be active for the upcoming Sunday matchup, ending speculation about his availability after missing last week's game. The veteran receiver, who had been managing a lingering hamstring issue for several weeks, declared his readiness to suit up during his final injury report status check on Friday. His return adds a dynamic deep threat to the offensive lineup as the team prepares for another crucial contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Final Injury Report Clearance Status

Pickens missed his first game since being acquired in a trade in 2025, a significant absence given his role in the passing attack. He was limited in practice during the first two days of the week, which initially raised concerns about his physical condition. However, by Friday, he left no doubt regarding his status, telling reporters he would definitely be on the field. He emphasized the importance of viewers tuning in, stating they should prepare food and hug their loved ones before watching him play.

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Current Season Statistics And Performance

Through the eight games he has played this season, Pickens has recorded 533 receiving yards and two touchdowns. If he avoids further injuries, his current production pace projects to 1,065 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the full season. This output falls short of his career-best performance from the previous year, where he posted 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The dip in production correlates with the return of his primary receiving teammate to full health.

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CeeDee Lamb Role Impact On Offense

CeeDee Lamb has not missed any games this season, reclaiming his position as quarterback Dak Prescott's primary target in the passing game. Lamb has accumulated 70 receptions for 904 yards and seven touchdowns through nine games this year. He leads the entire National Football League with 108 targets, drawing a significant portion of the quarterback's attention. This concentration of targets has naturally reduced the volume of opportunities available for Pickens to generate big numbers.

Team Dynamics And Historical Context

During last season, Lamb missed three games due to injury and exited other contests early, which forced Pickens to carry a heavier load. Pickens delivered some of his most notable performances during those absences, proving his capability as a primary option. While he is currently operating effectively as a number two receiver, his skill set would make him a top-tier target for many other franchises in the league. The Cowboys now feature both of their elite wideouts healthy, setting the stage for a potent aerial assault against their next opponent.