George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb Were Penalty Nightmares for Cowboys Opponents in 2026

Only one wide receiver in the NFL had more defensive pass interference yards than Dallas Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in 2025.

The Dallas Cowboys have arguably the best one-two punch at wide receiver in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. In 2025, the duo combined for 2,499 receiving yards, with Pickens posting 1,429 and Lamb finishing with 1,077.

Bear in mind, LambWith Pickens and Lamb being so difficult to defend, it leads to more penalties on them than your average receiver. That was clearly reflected in a stat shared by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis. The ability to draw defensive pass interference flags shows that even when they aren't making plays, Lamb and Pickens can still gain yardage for the Cowboys' offense.

However, Dallas was on the opposite side of the spectrum when it came to penalties against, with the Cowboys havingPenalties were identified as an issue during the 2025 offseason by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said cleaning up the issue starts with him.

"If we’re not a disciplined football team, that starts with me as a head coach and the coaching staff," Schottenheimer said last year. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. | Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesNot only does Pickens have to post top-notch production similar to what he did in 2025, he also has to continue to be on his best behavior to fully shed the troublemaker label.

It's fair to assume that Pickens will see a dip in production, though, and not just because it's difficult to break 1,400 yards two years in a row. Two of Pickens' biggest games of last season came during Lamb's three-game absence due to injury. Pickens had 134 yards and two scores in Week 4, and then a season-high 168 yards in Week 6 while finding pay dirt once in that contest.

On the flip side, Lamb could be in line for a few hundred more yards and as much as a handful of more touchdowns if he can remain healthy for a full 17 in 2026. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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