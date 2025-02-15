George Mason Edges Out Saint Joseph's in Heart-Stopping Finish

George Mason University's basketball team defeated Saint Joseph's in a thrilling, close game. Jalen Haynes led the Patriots with 22 points and 8 rebounds, while Brayden O'Connor hit the game-winning shot in the final minute.

In a thrilling college basketball matchup, George Mason University secured a nail-biting victory against Saint Joseph's University, with a final score of 58-57. George Mason 's Brayden O'Connor delivered the game-winning jumper with just 1:18 remaining on the clock. Saint Joseph's, unable to capitalize on their final possessions, committed crucial turnovers in the closing minutes, allowing George Mason to hold onto their lead.

Jalen Haynes emerged as a standout for George Mason, racking up an impressive 22 points and eight rebounds. K.D. Johnson contributed nine points, shooting efficiently from the field. O'Connor added eight points, showcasing his reliability from both field goals and free throws. This victory extends George Mason's winning streak to an impressive 11 games. On the opposing side, Saint Joseph's was led by Xzayvier Brown, who scored 19 points and made three steals. Erik Reynolds II chipped in with 11 points, while Rasheer Fleming contributed nine points and seven rebounds. Despite Maddox's strong performance in the first half, George Mason rallied in the second, fueled by Haynes' 16 points, ultimately securing the one-point triumph. George Mason's next challenge takes them on the road to face VCU, while Saint Joseph's heads to face George Washington





