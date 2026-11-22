Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre showcased a fighter mindset by playing through a knee injury sustained against Texas A&M during the November 21 game against LSU. Despite limited practice time and expectations of a reduced role, he completed 12 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, prioritizing team effort over his physical well-being as the Volunteers prepare for their next matchup against Vanderbilt.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre keeps his arm warm during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThis was due to a knee injury that he suffered against the Texas A&M Aggies. However, he still found a way to play in this game, even when some believed he wouldn't make it on the field for the contest. Following the game, MacIntyreNov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre warms up before a game against Louisiana State at Neyland Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "It held up well during the game. Doesn’t feel the best right now, but, you know, we got a whole another week to recover and get ready for Vanderbilt," MacIntyre said. This goes to show that MacIntyre was battling the knee injury throughout the game. This is something that limited him in practice all week through the build-up, but it wasn't something that would keep him out of action.

Many believed that he would be used in a limited role, and he was for the most part. On Saturday night, it seemed like it was more of Faizon Brandon's game than it was MacIntyre's.

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However, MacIntyre did everything that he could, and even put his health on the line to bring something new to the table. He finished the game with 79 passing yards on 12 completions. He also finished with a touchdown pass. Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre runs on the field during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The question is, why would he want to do this? He was asked about it at the post-game press conference, and he credited his "fighter mindset". No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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"Yeah, I just kind of always had the kind of fighter mindset that, you know, if I’m dressed out, then I’m ready to go. So, yeah, at the end of the day I was dressed out and ready, and, you know, I just thought, at a stage like this, it’s hard to pass up any opportunity to play. So I was going to be out there if I could," MacIntyre said.

Even when he wasn't on the field, he was finding a way to be a good teammate to Brandon, which goes to show that his presence is needed even off the field, as he is in a split-quarterback system that isn't seen much across the country. MacIntyre even commented on Brandon's two touchdowns on the night.

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Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre and Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon warm up before a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect "Yeah, it was great. Always there to support him.

You know, when he’s doing well, the team’s doing well. When I’m doing well, the team’s doing well. So it was really great to see just anyone get in the end zone, really," MacIntyre said. With all of this being said, MacIntyre gave his all to Tennessee on Saturday night.

He battled through an injury, made it a point to play, and was a teammate to his competition on the sideline. This is what it takes to make a difference on the road to what could be the second playoff appearance under head coach Josh Heupel. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew.

Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.