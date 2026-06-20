George Lucas Will Be In 'Minions & Monsters'

Apparently, Lucas loves the Minions so much, Illumination decided to put him in 'Minions & Monsters.' Incredible.

Despicable Me’s chatty champions.

“It was such a thrill to learn and share that with the team,” said Meledandri, “He’s among a very small group of people who the entire studio shares a level of respect for that is just off the charts. ” Given Lucas’ affection forNow that they knew they had Lucas in their corner, the team decided what the hey, get him to do a voice for the movie.

Meledandri said an “idea for a character” was born that fit the bill, and they got “a fast yes” when it was pitched. At time of writing, Illumination’s quiet on who Lucas will be, but it’s worth noting thatso maybe he’ll be a director that ends up getting trampled by the Minions. Maybe he’ll even be one himself who just looks like a little yellow George Lucas, that’d be fun.

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It's got its fair share of baggage, but 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' still managed to make a decent penny over Memorial Day weekend.





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