George Lucas Set to Make Delightful Animated Cameo in Minions & Monsters

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri reveals that Star Wars creator George Lucas, a huge fan of the Minions, will appear in the upcoming Minions & Monsters. The cameo came about after Lucas expressed his love for Despicable Me and the Minions movies, leading to an idea for a character that the legendary director could voice. The studio was thrilled with his enthusiastic yes, and Lucas is already talking about a future role.

For many fans, George Lucas has been their introduction into the world of sci-fi fantasy with Star Wars . So, it should come as no surprise that Lucas himself is likewise a fan of some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood.

While Lucas has made cameos and done a bit of uncredited work in front of the camera in the past, the legendary director is about to jump headfirst into a whole new world with one of the most delightful animated appearances of the year. Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri for a wide-ranging interview, and during their conversation, they spoke about Lucas' Minions & Monsters cameo and how they pulled off getting the sci-fi legend involved.

Meledandri told Collider that Lucas is a huge fan of Illumination's slate of animated movies and that he especially loved Despicable Me and the Minions movies.

"I had this privilege of meeting George about two years ago, and what led to my meeting him is how much he loves Illumination movies, and specifically Despicable Me, and even more specifically, the Minions," Meledandri said. "It was such a thrill to learn that and then to share it with the team, because obviously he's among a very small group of people who the entire studio shares a level of respect for that is just off the charts.

" Meledandri continued, revealing that an idea came up for a character that Lucas could play and spoke with director Pierre Coffin, co-writer Brian Lynch, and producer Bill Ryan about getting the Star Wars creator in the latest film. "An idea for a character came up out of the story, and so I said to Pierre , who co-wrote the movie with Brian Lynch, and Bill Ryan, who produces with me on the film, and I just said, 'Well, what if we could get George?

' And they're like, 'Are you kidding me? ' I had no idea, but I got such a fast yes," Meledandri said. "It was incredible. So, we're thrilled to have him in the film.

I saw him recently, and he's already talking to me about the role he wants to do next in the next Minions movie. So, it's pretty incredible.





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George Lucas Minions Despicable Me Illumination Chris Meledandri Cameo Animation Star Wars Pierre Coffin Brian Lynch Bill Ryan

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