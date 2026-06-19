George Lucas Returns to Acting for Minions & Monsters After 19-Year Hiatus

Legendary filmmaker George Lucas is making a surprise return to acting with a voice role in the upcoming animated feature Minions & Monsters, marking his first performance since 2007.

Nearly twenty years after his last credited acting performance, George Lucas is set to return to onscreen work. Lucas, the visionary founder of Lucasfilm and creator of the iconic Star Wars saga, as well as co-creator of the Indiana Jones adventures, has announced his involvement in a new animated feature.

The project, titled Minions & Monsters, is the latest installment in the wildly popular Despicable Me franchise from Universal Pictures and Illumination. According to reports, Lucas will provide a voice for a character, though specific details about the role remain under wraps.

This marks a significant return to performing for Lucas, whose last substantial onscreen appearance was in 2005 when he played the minor role of Baron Papanoida in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and appeared as himself in an episode of the television series The O.C. Prior to that, he had a cameo as a Disappointed Husband in Beverly Hills Cop III and made his directorial acting debut as a missionary in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

His most recent voice work was a self-parody in the 2007 Adult Swim special Robot Chicken: Star Wars. Lucas officially stepped away from directing major motion pictures after Revenge of the Sith, formally announcing his retirement from blockbuster filmmaking in early 2012, just before the historic sale of Lucasfilm to The Walt Disney Company.

Since that transition, he has maintained a lower profile, focusing on projects like executive producing and story development for the 2015 animated musical Strange Magic and contributing to the narrative of the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Much of his current energy is devoted to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a cultural institution under construction in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, with a scheduled public opening in late September.

The timing of his acting return coincides with the production of Minions & Monsters, a film that presents a unique setting within its universe. The story is set in the 1920s, depicting the Minions' earliest cinematic adventure as they inadvertently become involved in the making of a monster movie. This period setting opens the possibility that Lucas's character could be a homage to classic Hollywood directors, perhaps even reflecting his own legendary status and distinctive appearance.

The film is directed by Pierre Coffin, who co-directed the first two Despicable Me movies with Chris Renaud and is the creative force behind the beloved Minions. Coffin also voices the titular yellow creatures alongside a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Trey Parker, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Allison Janney, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr, Christoph Waltz, and Jeff Bridges. Minions & Monsters is set to be released in theaters on July 1, 2025, following a premiere on June 24, 2026.

With a runtime of 90 minutes, the movie is rated PG for adventure, animation, comedy, family, and fantasy elements. This release comes two years after the massive success of Despicable Me 4, which garnered over $972 million globally and ranked as the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide in 2024. The broader Despicable Me franchise has expanded far beyond the films to include multiple short subjects, television specials, video games, and highly successful theme park attractions.

Lucas's involvement is generating considerable excitement and curiosity among fans, who are eager to see how the storied filmmaker will be incorporated into the whimsical world of the Minions. Whether his role is a brief cameo or a more substantial part, his participation bridges nearly five decades of cinematic history, connecting the golden age of Hollywood spectacle with contemporary family entertainment. Audiences will discover the nature of his contribution when Minions & Monsters opens in the summer of 2025





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George Lucas Minions & Monsters Despicable Me Acting Return Voice Role Universal Pictures Illumination Animation Pierre Coffin Star Wars Lucasfilm Disney

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