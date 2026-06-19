George Lucas Had Plans for a Palpatine TV Show, But It Never Happened

According to Ian McDiarmid, creator George Lucas had plans for a series that would have given dimension to Emperor Palpatine's rise to power. The project never happened due to Lucas selling off Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise to Disney.

Ever since the Star Wars franchise expanded onto television via Disney +, creators have taken the opportunity to expand on nearly every aspect of the franchise.

Fan-favorite characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett have gotten their own series, while Andor and Star Wars Rebels expand upon the Empire's reign. The Mandalorian not only gave the Star Wars franchise a jolt of life but also started to fill in the gaps between Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

According to a Star Wars alum, creator George Lucas had plans for a series that would have given dimension to one of the franchise's most iconic antagonists. This reveal occurred at Spacecon 2026, when Ian McDiarmid, who portrays Emperor Palpatine, said that Lucas wanted to make a series focused on Palpatine's rise to power.

While the project never happened due to Lucas selling off Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise to Disney, McDiarmid talked about how Lucas had a solid vision in mind for a Palpatine-themed series. At first glance, the idea of showcasing how Palpatine became a Sith Lord sounds ripe with possibility. Mixing elements of a political thriller with the usual Star Wars trappings sounds like a recipe for success, and Andor proved that such a combination could work.

However, there's another reason the Palpatine show might not have gone through, and it's not the Disney buyout. The Palpatine Show Wasn't The First Time George Lucas Pitched a 'Star Wars' TV Show The biggest reason George Lucas might have shelved the Palpatine story is that it would cover the same ground as the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Witnessing Anakin Skywalker's rise as a Jedi Knight and fall to the dark side as Darth Vader was tragic enough.

Attempting to replicate that story could have resulted in a massive misfire or a major case of deja vu for Star Wars fans. There's also the fact that Palpatine just works better as a villain. Even Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, for all its faults, understood this and depicted him as pure evil.

While George Lucas might have had plans for a Palpatine-based TV show, it wouldn't be the first time he tried to push the Star Wars brand into live-action television. Lucas would reveal his plans for other Star Wars projects over the years, including films based on droids and Wookiees.

The most ambitious projects were Star Wars: Underworld, a more mature series that would focus on the criminal underworld of the city-state of Coruscant, and Star Wars: 1313, a video game that would have featured Boba Fett in the prime of his career as a bounty hunter. Eventually, those series would come to life but in different forms with Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and The Mandalorian on Disney+, respectively





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Cancelled Star Wars TV Series Would Have Explored Emperor Palpatine's Rise to PowerActor Ian McDiarmid reveals details about a proposed Star Wars television series that never made it to production. The show, discussed before Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, would have chronicled Emperor Palpatine's ascent, drawing parallels to historical figures like Hitler. The concept included potential assassination attempts and even offered McDiarmid the chance to direct an episode. While the series was never realized, the period between 'Revenge of the Sith' and 'A New Hope' has been explored in other Star Wars projects. The revelation emerges amid ongoing discussions about the future of the Star Wars franchise and the enduring legacy of the Palpatine character.

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