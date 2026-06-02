George Lucas' $1 Billion Los Angeles Museum Set to Open with Star Wars in Motion Exhibition

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, co-founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, will debut on September 22, 2026, in Exposition Park, Los Angeles. Spanning 300,000 square feet on 11 acres, the museum will present over 1,200 works from a collection of more than 40,000, emphasizing storytelling through comics, manga, illustration, fine art, and film. A centerpiece exhibition, Star Wars in Motion, will display iconic vehicles such as Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder and General Grievous' wheel bike alongside props, costumes, and concept art from the first six Star Wars films. Additional opening shows explore universal themes via works by artists including Norman Rockwell and Frank Frazetta, tracing the evolution of narrative from ancient times to modern cinema.

When George Lucas ' long-anticipated $1 billion Los Angeles museum opens this fall, visitors will be immersed in a realm where iconic Star Wars vehicles like Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder await.

Die-hard fans can explore vehicle designs, high-speed racers, starships, props, costumes, and illustrations from the first six films in the exhibition Star Wars in Motion. The showcase will feature the Landspeeder from Episode IV - A New Hope and the first physical build of General Grievous' wheel bike from Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Co-founded by Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, the futuristic 300,000-square-foot museum sits on 11 acres in Exposition Park.

Its vast collection spans more than 100,000 square feet of gallery space, presenting over 1,200 treasures selected from a founding collection of more than 40,000 works. The museum will showcase everything from comics and manga to children's book illustrations and fine art. Lucas has referred to the collection as the people's art, reflecting a focus on storytelling through diverse media.

Other opening exhibitions explore themes such as family, community, work, politics, and adventure, spotlighting artists like Norman Rockwell, Frank Frazetta, Maxfield Parrish, Thomas Hart Benton, and N.C. Wyeth. A museum news release stated that these exhibitions trace the evolution of human culture through storytelling, from ancient sculptures of gods and goddesses to Renaissance paintings, photographs, comics, and modern cinema. Many exhibitions are organized by theme, focusing on myths about love, family, community, and adventure that connect generations.

These shared stories, told repeatedly in many forms, bind us together and define our human experience. Lucas first unveiled his vision for the museum in Los Angeles in 2017, with the debut delayed several times before finally landing on September 22, 2026. The opening marks the culmination of a journey nearly ten years in the making.

The institution promises to be a major cultural destination, celebrating narrative art across centuries and mediums while giving visitors a unique window into the creative process behind some of the world's most beloved visual stories





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

George Lucas Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art Star Wars Exhibition Narrative Art Los Angeles Museum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning Editor of Original Star Wars Films, Dies at 80Marcia Lucas, the ex-wife of George Lucas and editor of the original Star Wars and Return of the Jedi, has died at 80 after a battle with metastatic cancer. She was an Oscar winner and is remembered as a trailblazing storyteller whose influence on film remains indelible.

Read more »

Star Wars: Rogue One - Jyn Erso #1 Hits Stores WednesdayA thrilling tale of prison escape and rebellion, set in the Star Wars universe. Jyn Erso, a skilled slicer, must use her skills to outwit Imperial security droids, tower cannons, and incinerators in a daring escape from the toxic Wobani labor camp. Meanwhile, LOLtron, an artificial intelligence, has devised a plan to subjugate humanity and establish a network of detention and labor facilities disguised as data centers.

Read more »

Ahsoka Tano's New Role as Keystone of the Star Wars New Republic EraExploring how Ahsoka Tano, after her live‑action debut, is poised to become a central figure in the New Republic's interconnected stories, highlighting her ties to Din Djarin, Grogu, and Rotta the Hutt. The analysis covers Dave Filoni's influence, the character's pivotal past, and future crossover potential across the expanding Star Wars media.

Read more »

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Box Office Plummets Nearly 70% in Second WeekendThe latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, is experiencing a significant box office decline in its second weekend, dropping nearly 70% from its opening. The film earned an estimated $25 million, down from its $81.6 million debut, and slipped to third place domestically, overtaken by two horror movies. After two weekends, its worldwide total is approximately $246.5 million, with international revenues making up only about 44%, well below the typical split for a major franchise tentpole. This soft overseas performance, combined with a crowded summer slate featuring upcoming releases like Masters of the Universe and Toy Story 5, presents major hurdles for the film to reach its rumored break-even point in the high $600 million range.

Read more »