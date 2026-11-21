49ers tight end George Kittle knows what he’ll be doing after the 49ers take on the Vikings at Estadio Azteca Sunday.

in Mexico City, which has implications for both teams. Kittle may not know the outcome of the highly-touted NFC matchup, but he does know what he wants after the game.

“I just like tacos. Tacos and tequila. I’m not picky. I want a ton of different options.

Also read 49ers Face Vikings in Mexico City as Top Offense Meets Top Defense

I want a plethora of options is what I want. And a tequila tasting and we’ll just keep going from there. It’ll be a good night,” Kittle said in an interview.

"I just like tacos. Tacos and tequila… I'm not picky. I want a ton of different options… I want a plethora of options is what I want. And a tequila tasting… It'll be a good night.

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"“I feel like our Mexican fan base is off the chain. They’re unbelievable. … The last time we were there, it felt like almost the whole stadium ,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. , especially this season.

The team opened up the 2026 season back in September when they faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. A win for San Francisco would be huge in separating themselves from the rest of the NFC, but it’s evident Kittle already has his postgame plans set.