George Hastings leads Agoura football past Charter Oak in Division 5 quarterfinals

Hastings rushes for 223 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers earn a 24-14 victory and advance to face Simi Valley in the CIF Southern Section semifinals.

Trinity AudioAGOURA HILLS — George Hastings rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns as the Agoura football team defeated Charter Oak 24-14 in a CIF Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal Friday night.

Agoura advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive season, extending its winning streak to 10 games despite playing in rainy conditions. After falling to Ventura 28-14 in last year’s Division 6 semifinals, the Chargers are determined to take another step toward a championship.

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“We’re a very family-oriented team,” Hastings said. “I’m proud of our guys for battling and working through this entire season because we know our goal is not the semifinals this year. Our goal is farther than that. ” Agoura’s defense played a significant role in the victory, sacking Charter Oak quarterback Dutch Burbidge five times and limiting the visiting Chargers to 93 rushing yards.

The defensive front consistently pressured Burbidge, making it difficult for Charter Oak to establish its passing attack. Agoura coach Dustin Croick also made a change at quarterback during the first half, turning to freshman Emerson Andrews after junior Kris Carranza lost a fumble on a sack. Andrews finished with 69 passing yards and did not commit a turnover while helping Agoura maintain control of the game.

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Croick said the decision was based on the team’s needs during the game and did not necessarily indicate a permanent change at quarterback.

“Kris has done a great job all season,” Croick said. “This doesn’t change anything for next week. It’s a week-to-week thing. ” The Chargers also made adjustments on defense, moving senior Murphy Glynn from linebacker to cornerback after junior Devin Wilde was sidelined.

Following the game, Agoura players and coaches celebrated on the rain-soaked field with their supporters, marking another step in the program’s pursuit of a CIF Southern Section championship. Agoura will host Simi Valley in the Division 5 semifinals Friday, Nov. 20. Simi Valley advanced with a 35-30 victory over Temecula Valley.