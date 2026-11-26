George Harrison's iconic Mongolian lambswool coat, worn at his 1966 wedding and the Beatles' final rooftop performance, goes to auction at Sotheby's New York with a high estimate of £382,000.

George Harrison's iconic black Mongolian lambswool coat is projected to achieve a sale price of up to £382,000 during a specialized auction hosted by Sotheby's in New York. The garment holds significant historical weight as one of the most recognizable artifacts associated with the legendary rock group The Beatles, representing a pivotal era in both music and fashion history.

Fashion Icon Designed by Mary Quant

The oversized, shaggy coat was originally designed by Dame Mary Quant, a central figure in the British fashion revolution of the 1960s. Quant is widely celebrated for challenging traditional dress conventions and championing youthful individuality, qualities that are vividly embodied in this specific piece of outerwear. Sotheby's specialist Craig Inciardi noted that the item brings together three of the most recognizable names of the Swinging Sixties, capturing the flamboyant spirit of the age.

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Quant's influence extended far beyond the miniskirts and colorful designs for which she is best remembered. She designed the pink wedding dress worn by Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, establishing a deep connection between her fashion house and the personal lives of the band members. The coat itself serves as a tangible link to Quant's broader cultural impact, offering a rare glimpse into her ability to define the irreverent spirit of Swinging London.

Historic Milestones Worn by George Harrison

George Harrison first wore the coat during his secret wedding to Pattie Boyd on January 11, 1966, at a register office in Surrey. Paul McCartney served as the best man at the ceremony, marking a significant personal milestone for the Beatles guitarist. The garment remained with Harrison through the turbulent years of the band's breakup, appearing in numerous public and private settings that would later become legendary rock history.

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Three years after the wedding, Harrison wore the same coat during the band's final public performance on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters in London. This impromptu concert took place on January 30, 1969, and featured a 42-minute set that included songs like 'Let It Be' and 'Don't Let Me Down'. Police arrived at the scene following noise complaints from neighbors, bringing the historic event to an abrupt and famous close.

Personal Life and Cultural Context

The coat also survived the dissolution of Harrison's first marriage, which ended six years after his wedding to Boyd. The relationship ended amidst significant public drama when Boyd began dating Harrison's close friend and fellow musician Eric Clapton, who had previously declared his love for her while she was still married to Harrison. This complex personal narrative adds a layer of human interest to the artifact, transforming it from mere clothing into a witness to private heartbreak and public transition.

During the band's recording sessions for the Get Back album, the coat featured prominently in the visual documentation of their work. These sessions captured the group as tensions began to rise, providing a stark contrast to the unified image of the Swinging Sixties. The garment thus serves as a bridge between the group's peak popularity and their eventual fragmentation, embodying the changing dynamics within the band.

Auction Details and Beatles Legacy

The Beatles, formed in Liverpool in 1960, remain the best-selling music act of all time with estimated sales exceeding 600 million units worldwide. They hold the record for the most singles sold in the UK, with 21.9 million, and have won numerous awards including eight Grammys, four Brits, an Academy Award, and 15 Ivor Novello Awards. This coat represents a small but significant fragment of that unprecedented legacy.

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Sotheby's will display the coat to the public from December 2 to December 14 at their New York location. The Rock & Pop online auction, which features this iconic item, is scheduled to close on December 15. Collectors and fans interested in acquiring a piece of rock and roll history can view the item before the final gavel falls.