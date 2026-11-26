George Harrison's iconic black Mongolian lambswool coat, worn at his 1966 wedding and the Beatles' final rooftop concert, is set for auction. Sotheby's New York expects the Mary Quant design to reach £382,000.

A black Mongolian lambswool coat once worn by George Harrison is set to be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York, with estimates suggesting it could sell for up to £382,000. The garment holds immense historical significance, having been featured during two of the most pivotal moments in the career of the late Beatle. It was famously worn at his secret wedding to Pattie Boyd and on the rooftop of Apple Corps where The Beatles performed their final public concert together.

Historical Significance of Mary Quant Design

The oversized and shaggy coat was designed by the legendary British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who was a central figure in the Swinging Sixties fashion revolution. Sotheby's specialist Craig Inciardi noted that few Beatles artefacts tell as remarkable a story as this specific piece. He emphasized that the coat brings together three of the most recognisable names of the era: George Harrison, Pattie Boyd, and Mary Quant.

Also read New Beatles attraction officially opening at Apple Corps HQ

Harrison first wore the coat to his secret wedding in January 1966 at a Surrey register office. Paul McCartney served as his best man at the ceremony. Three years later, Harrison wore the same garment to the famous rooftop session in Mayfair. This event took place while tensions within the band were beginning to grow, marking a somber backdrop to the flamboyant spirit the coat is said to capture.

Connections to Pattie Boyd and Fashion Legacy

Pattise Boyd, now 82, was a model and muse to Dame Mary Quant at the time of her marriage to Harrison. Quant also designed Boyd's pink wedding dress, further linking the fashion icon to the musician's personal life. The coat lasted longer than the marriage itself, as Harrison and Boyd separated six years after their wedding. Shortly after their split, Boyd became involved with Eric Clapton, a close friend of Harrison who had previously declared his love for Boyd.

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The relationship between the coat and Quant's broader legacy extends beyond mere celebrity endorsement. Sotheby's stated that the item offers a rare glimpse into Quant's influence beyond the miniskirts and colourful designs for which she is best remembered. Quant helped define the youthful, irreverent spirit of Swinging London by challenging traditional conventions of dress. She championed a new sense of freedom and individuality that defined the cultural shift of the 1960s.

The Beatles' Final Public Performance

On January 30, 1969, George Harrison wore the coat during The Beatles' final public performance. The impromptu concert took place at the Apple Corps headquarters in central London. The band performed a 42-minute set before police arrived following complaints about the noise. This event remains one of the most famous moments in music history, symbolizing both the peak and the end of their touring career.

Beyond the rooftop concert, the coat also featured during the band's Get Back recording sessions. These sessions documented the group's creative process and internal dynamics during a turbulent period. The inclusion of this specific garment in such a culturally significant project underscores its importance as an artefact of the era.

Auction Details and Legacy of The Beatles

John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, and George Harrison formed The Beatles in Liverpool in 1960. Sir Ringo Starr replaced original drummer Pete Best in 1962, completing the classic lineup. The group became the best-selling music act of all time, with estimated sales of more than 600 million units worldwide. They hold the record for the most singles sold in the UK with 21.9 million.

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The band's accolades include eight Grammys, four Brits, an Academy Award, and 15 Ivor Novello Awards. Their influence on global culture remains undeniable, making any associated artefact highly desirable to collectors. The auction of Harrison's coat serves as a tangible connection to this legendary musical journey.

Public Viewing and Auction Schedule

George Harrison's coat will be on public view at Sotheby's New York from December 2 to December 14. This exhibition allows potential bidders and fans to examine the item closely before the auction concludes. The Rock & Pop online auction is scheduled to close on December 15.

Sotheby's has described the coat as capturing the flamboyant spirit of the era. The auction house highlighted its connection to the most influential figures in British fashion and music. As one of the most recognisable names of the Swinging Sixties, Harrison's wardrobe choices continue to be studied and celebrated. The expected sale price of up to £382,000 reflects the enduring value of these cultural touchstones.

Collectors and historians alike view this piece as a unique artifact of music and fashion history. It represents a specific moment in time when cultural boundaries were being pushed. The combination of the garment's design, its famous wearers, and its historical context makes it a standout lot. The upcoming auction will likely draw significant attention from international buyers interested in Beatles memorabilia.