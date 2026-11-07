George Gordon Trial: Jurors See Photos of Delia McInerney with Pets Before Murder

Jurors at Liverpool Crown Court view photos of Delia McInerney and her pets during the George Gordon murder trial. The case involves alleged dismemberment and financial fraud in Merseyside.

Jurors at Liverpool Crown Court have been shown disturbing new photographs of Delia McInerney, the 62-year-old artist allegedly murdered by George Gordon in April 2023. The images capture the victim in moments of peace, cuddling her beloved pets just days before her life was violently ended at Gordon's flat in St Helens, Merseyside.

The prosecution alleges that Gordon dismembered McInerney and concealed her remains in a freezer alongside those of her dead animals. These included five guinea pigs and a white lop-eared rabbit. The trial continues as the jury weighs the grim evidence against Gordon's claim of self-defense.

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One photograph taken on March 29, 2023, shows McInerney wearing a bright orange jumper while holding one of her guinea pigs. Another image captures Gordon smiling as he lies beside a stack of cages housing the animals. A separate picture shows him reaching out to stroke the white rabbit.

A further image reveals McInerney cradling the white rabbit in her arms, wrapped in a white towel, in early April 2023. These visuals provide a poignant glimpse into the life of the eccentric free spirit who loved travel and animals. They stand in stark contrast to the brutality alleged against Gordon.

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Gordon's cousin John Lawler gave evidence describing the complex dynamics between the accused and the victim. Lawler stated that McInerney had told him around 2021 that she planned to go to Australia to be with a man she met online. He later lost contact with her, assuming she was living illegally abroad.

Lawler said he lost contact with Gordon until 2025 when he was asked to help clean his flat. During this period, Gordon told him various fantasies about McInerney's whereabouts, claiming she had gone to Australia, New Zealand, or had a farm in Cornwall.

Under cross-examination, Lawler noted that Gordon accused McInerney of stealing all his money. However, he described her as affectionate and generous towards Gordon. He denied that she had been in control of Gordon, who he said was exceptionally generous and enjoyed spending.

The prosecution alleges that in the run-up to the murder, Gordon purchased a sledgehammer and cordless handsaw. These items are consistent with how McInerney died. He also bought a copy of the surgical reference book Gray's Anatomy. After her death, Gordon is accused of taking thousands of pounds from her bank accounts.

He fraudulently obtained credit cards and loans in her name. For 18 months, Gordon posed as McInerney in phone messages and emails to her friends and family. He told lies about her whereabouts during this period.

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Gordon's niece, Paula Tillman, gave evidence about her uncle's behavior after the alleged murder. She stated that he spoke to her frequently about McInerney, claiming he loved and missed her. Tillman described Gordon as a bit of a hoarder who kept lots of animals.

She recounted a stench coming from his flat. Tillman also shared a story where Gordon claimed McInerney had hit him with a frying pan, leaving him needing hospital treatment. Despite this, she described McInerney as a nice woman and Gordon as like a giant teddy bear.

At that point, Gordon began crying in the dock and wiped tears from his eyes. The jury heard how he was known as Mr Parcel because he used to collect deliveries for neighbors. He had previously told neighbor Taylor Johnson that McInerney was pregnant.

The prosecution allege that Gordon's web of lies began to unravel in December 2025. A council official contacted benefits staff to raise concerns about her welfare. This led to a safeguarding investigation and police involvement.

When officers arrived at his flat in January this year, Gordon told them she was in the freezer. Gordon has admitted offenses relating to the concealment of McInerney's body and fraudulent financial activity. The trial continues.