George Gordon Murder Trial: Victim Remains Found In Freezer

George Gordon faces murder charges for the death of Delia McInerney. Jurors heard remains were hidden in a freezer while he posed as her to relatives.

George Gordon, a sixty-five-year-old man from St Helens, Merseyside, is standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court for the alleged murder of sixty-two-year-old artist Delia McInerney. The prosecution alleges that Gordon killed Ms. McInerney in April two thousand and twenty-three and subsequently dismembered her body, hiding the remains along with those of her guinea pigs in a chest freezer at his flat for nearly three years.

Prosecution Alleges Premeditated Financial Motive

Prosecutors argue that the killing was a premeditated act driven by financial gain, directly contradicting Gordon's claim that he acted in self-defense after Ms. McInerney attacked him with a knife. The court heard that in the weeks leading up to the alleged murder, Gordon purchased specific tools including a sledgehammer and a cordless handsaw, items described by investigators as consistent with the method used to dismember the victim.

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Further evidence of intent was presented through the purchase of a copy of the surgical reference book Gray Anatomy. Following the alleged death, Gordon allegedly took thousands of pounds in cash from Ms. McInerney bank accounts and fraudulently obtained credit cards and loans in her name to continue benefiting financially.

Cousin Describes Gordon's Delusional Fantasies

John Lawler, a cousin of George Gordon and a friend of Delia McInerney, testified that his relative spent months creating elaborate and false stories about the artist whereabouts after she vanished. Mr. Lawler stated that Gordon began coming up with fantasies about her location, claiming she had moved to Australia to meet an online contact named Rene, or that she had relocated to New Zealand to live with the parents of a girlfriend.

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According to the testimony, these fabricated narratives expanded to include claims that Ms. McInerney owned a farm in Cornwall, lived in Mexico, Peru, and Denmark, and was moving around constantly. Mr. Lawler noted that he lost contact with Ms. McInerney around two thousand and twenty-two and assumed she was living illegally in Australia, unaware of the grim reality until recently.

Long Con: Impersonation And Financial Fraud

The prosecution alleges that for eighteen months after the alleged murder, Gordon posed as Ms. McInerney in phone messages and emails to her friends and family. He maintained this charade by telling lies about her whereabouts and continuing to use her identity, a deception that lasted until a safeguarding investigation was triggered in December two thousand and twenty-five.

During this period, Gordon reportedly told his niece, Paula Tillman, that Ms. McInerney had moved to Australia and started a relationship with a woman. He allegedly claimed to have acted as a sperm donor for their baby, a story designed to explain her absence while maintaining a connection to her life. Ms. Tillman described Gordon as someone who constantly spoke about how much he loved and missed her.

Witness Testimony Reveals Complex Relationship Dynamics

Paula Tillman also testified that Gordon had a history of physical altercations with Ms. McInerney, claiming she had once hit him with a frying pan, an incident that allegedly left him with a visible bruise on his head requiring hospital treatment. Despite these claims, she described Ms. McInerney as a nice woman and characterized Gordon as looking like a giant teddy bear, although she noted he was a hoarder who kept many animals in his flat.

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Another witness, neighbor Taylor Johnson, stated that Gordon told him he and Ms. McInerney had just had a baby and were expecting another after freezing her eggs. Police outside Gordon home in St Helens intervened after a council official contacted benefits staff with welfare concerns, leading to the discovery of the remains and the unraveling of Gordon elaborate web of lies. The trial continues as jurors weigh these conflicting accounts of the artist final days.