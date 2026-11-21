George Gordon told police his victim Delia McInerney's body was in a freezer at his St Helens flat. The court heard details of the murder investigation and animal cruelty charges.

George Gordon, a 65-year-old man from St Helens, Merseyside, confessed to police that he had hidden the dismembered remains of his friend Delia McInerney in a chest freezer at his flat. This confession occurred during a police visit on January 8, 2026, nearly three years after the alleged murder took place in April 2023. Body-worn camera footage from Liverpool Crown Court captures Gordon, who claimed to be ill, directing officers to the location of the victim's body after initially lying about her whereabouts.

Gordon Confession and Initial Police Response

On the afternoon of January 8, 2026, police officers arrived at Gordon's property in St Helens following welfare concerns raised by a council official. When officers asked Gordon about the whereabouts of Ms. McInerney, a 62-year-old artist, he initially provided false information. He told police that his friend was safe and well, suggesting she might be in Cornwall or Denmark. When pressed for a direct answer regarding her safety, Gordon replied negatively and stated that she was not alive, though he initially denied her presence in his flat or in Wales.

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The video evidence recorded at the scene shows Gordon sitting in the hallway of his cluttered apartment, wearing a knitted jumper. A police officer remarked on the disgusting condition of the flat as they waited for Gordon to lead them to the victim. Gordon was described as extremely obstructive during these initial exchanges. He claimed he had last spoken to Ms. McInerney four weeks prior, although digital checks later revealed her mobile phone was active in the St Helens area during that time.

The Freezer Discovery and Animal Cruelty Evidence

As Gordon was escorted out of the building and placed into a police van, his demeanor shifted from evasive to explicit. He told an officer that the body was in the freezer and confirmed it was in two parts. Upon searching the property, police discovered the dismembered body of Ms. McInerney in a chest freezer. The freezer also contained the bodies of her five beloved guinea pigs, named Wogglet, Timmy, Freddie, Lilly, and Sammy.

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Veterinary pathologist Dr. Emanuele Ricci provided critical evidence regarding the fate of the animals. He testified that post-mortem examinations on two of the guinea pigs, Timmy and Wogglet, indicated they died by drowning while under forceful restraint. This testimony supports the prosecution's narrative that Gordon's actions were deliberate and cruel. The prosecution alleges that Gordon, a convicted fraudster, murdered Ms. McInerney for financial gain and subsequently stole thousands of pounds from her bank account.

Legal Proceedings and Defense Claims

The trial at Liverpool Crown Court has heard that Gordon is denying the charge of murder. His legal team argues that he acted in self-defense, claiming Ms. McInerney attacked him with a knife prior to her death. However, the prosecution contends that the evidence suggests a premeditated act motivated by greed. Gordon also faces charges related to causing unnecessary suffering to the animals, which he denies.

Gordon's health appeared to be a factor during the proceedings, as he was not present in court when the veterinary testimony was delivered. He was reportedly not feeling well and had requested to change his clothes before being taken to the police station due to incontinence issues. He informed officers that he took between 55 and 60 tablets daily, including morphine for pain management. During his initial interview, he told police he knew he would be going to prison following these events.

Investigation Timeline and Welfare Checks

The collapse of Gordon's story began earlier in the day on January 8, 2026, when social services contacted police regarding the welfare of Ms. McInerney. She had been planning to start a new life in Portugal and was nearly ready to depart when she was killed. Gordon had attempted to maintain a web of lies by sending messages from her phone to friends, convincing them she was still alive and traveling abroad.

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The investigation uncovered significant financial distress for the victim, who had more than £22,000 in credit card debt. The combination of the financial motive, the digital evidence from her phone, and the physical evidence in the freezer contributed to the breakthrough in the case. The trial was adjourned on the day of the testimony and is scheduled to resume on Monday. Jurors are now weighing the conflicting accounts of self-defense against the prosecution's claims of premeditated murder and financial exploitation.