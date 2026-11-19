BAFTA-nominated creator George Gendi unveils Living the Dream, an adult animated workplace sitcom on Netflix. The series follows two friends navigating office life in London.

BAFTA -nominated creator George Gendi is preparing to launch a new animated series titled Living the Dream on Netflix. This upcoming project marks a significant shift in tone from his previous work, targeting an adult audience rather than the younger demographic he previously served. The series is set to premiere in one month, offering viewers a glimpse into the gritty yet comedic realities of modern workplace struggles. Gendi brings his extensive experience in animation to this new venture, continuing his trajectory as a prominent figure in the industry.

Living the Dream is described as an incisively observed workplace sitcom that follows two best friends named Des and Ray. They are attempting to navigate their lives in London while dealing with the disappointments of unfulfilled career ambitions. The pair works at an environment-forward company called Ecofood, where they are trapped in low-paying roles focused on social media management. Despite their desire for higher career heights, they find themselves stuck in a cycle of dull adult responsibilities and financial instability.

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The narrative of Living the Dream centers on the daily crises faced by Des and Ray, who often struggle to afford basic necessities like meals. They are depicted as a couple of really cool dudes who have not achieved the professional success they once imagined. Their employer, Ecofood, subjects them to various indignities, including unskippable compliance quizzes for HR and the task of selling lab-grown insect burgers. These elements highlight the absurdity and frustration inherent in their corporate environment and gig-economy reality.

Nominal protagonist Des finds emotional solace in Ashley, an HR employee with whom he shares a mutual, albeit awkward, romantic interest. Meanwhile, Ray copes with his situation by trying to ignore the scathing disapproval of his father. Their relationship with their parents adds another layer of complexity to their lives, as they deal with familial expectations that clash with their current reality. The series promises to explore these personal dynamics through a lens of sharp, bombastic comedy, focusing on partying, schemes, and the bonds formed with close friends.

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George Gendi has established a formidable reputation in animation over the last decade-plus, having spent years building an impressive resume. He originally broke into the industry as an animator on the beloved Cartoon Network series The Amazing World of Gumball. This foundational experience provided him with the skills to later spearhead his own series, Apple and Onion, which achieved significant critical success. Gendi served as producer, writer, and co-star alongside Richard Ayoade, creating a show that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

The success of Apple and Onion cemented Gendi as a multi-hyphenate creative to watch, earning nominations for major industry awards. Across two seasons and a total of 76 episodes, the series received a BAFTA Children's Award nomination for international animation. It also secured an Annie Award nod, further validating Gendi's creative vision and storytelling ability. These accolades highlight his versatility and his capacity to engage viewers across different genres and age groups.

Living the Dream represents a deliberate move toward more mature themes, reflecting Gendi's evolution as a storyteller. The official trailer released by Netflix showcases the duo facing existential and financial crises, emphasizing their lack of funds for even a simple sandwich. The animation style and tone promise to deliver a humorous yet poignant look at millennial and Gen Z struggles with employment and self-worth. Viewers can expect a series that balances absurdity with relatable emotional beats, driven by the chemistry between Des and Ray.

The premiere of Living the Dream will introduce Gendi to a global audience on Netflix, potentially expanding his fanbase beyond animation enthusiasts. The series joins a growing list of adult-oriented animated shows that tackle real-world issues with humor and depth. By focusing on the mundane yet profound aspects of office life, the show aims to connect with viewers who recognize their own experiences in the characters' struggles. Gendi's track record suggests that Living the Dream will offer a unique and compelling addition to the streaming landscape.

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As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for how Gendi will handle the transition from children's programming to adult comedy. The integration of Richard Ayoade in his previous work demonstrated his ability to collaborate with talented performers and writers. Now, he applies those same principles to a more complex narrative involving office romances and HR snafus. The series is expected to deliver a sharp critique of corporate culture while remaining an entertaining and engaging watch. Audiences are invited to see how Des and Ray navigate their less-than-ideal lives with humor and resilience.