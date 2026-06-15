George Conway, a prominent Trump critic and former Republican, filed to run for Congress in New York's 12th District, vowing to impeach and convict Donald Trump, put him in prison, and blame him for high gas prices. The White House dismissed him as suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

George Conway , a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and a former Republican, has officially entered the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York's 12th Congressional District.

In a dramatic campaign video released on social media, Conway directly addressed Trump, claiming responsibility for costing him $88 million and threatening to put him away for good. Conway pointed to the Capitol building and declared that it would be the site of Trump's third and final impeachment trial, one that would result in a conviction and a prison sentence.

He also blamed Trump for high gas prices, stating that serious problems in the country cannot be fixed until Trump is impeached and convicted. Conway's entry into electoral politics marks a significant shift for the former Republican figure, who has been a prominent anti-Trump voice since 2016. The White House responded dismissively, calling Conway a lightweight suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Despite Conway's threats, he did not specify any specific impeachable offenses, and Democratic leadership has not yet backed another impeachment effort, though some lawmakers have called for Trump's removal. Conway's campaign comes as the 2024 election cycle heats up, with control of the House at stake. The district, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, is currently represented by Democrat Jerry Nadler, who is not seeking reelection. Conway faces a crowded primary field but hopes to capitalize on anti-Trump sentiment.

His video, which has gone viral, underscores the deep polarization in American politics and the ongoing battle over Trump's legacy. Critics argue that Conway's focus on impeachment distracts from pressing issues like inflation and healthcare, while supporters see it as a necessary step to hold Trump accountable. The race is expected to be one of the most closely watched in the country, with implications for the future of the Democratic Party and its relationship with Trumpism





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