George Clooney Backs Callum Turner as Next James Bond

George Clooney endorses Callum Turner for the next James Bond, praising his charm and talent, while Leo Suter also emerges as a contender.

Since Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in 'No Time to Die' (2021), the franchise has been in a state of suspended anticipation. Fans have been left speculating over who will next embody the iconic spy, a decision now made more complex since the Broccoli family handed creative control to Amazon MGM Studios.

Amid the swirl of rumors, casting director Nina Gold stoked the fire at Cannes, stating that the next Bond must 'ooze sex appeal' across multiple films. The usual suspects-Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and Jacob Elordi-have dominated betting boards, but a new voice has entered the fray with a surprising endorsement.

George Clooney, Oscar-winning actor and director, has thrown his weight behind Callum Turner, the 36-year-old British actor who starred alongside Clooney in the 2023 historical drama 'The Boys in the Boat'. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney expressed his hope that Turner would land the role: 'I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond.

He's tall and handsome and charming and British, so he's the perfect guy to do it.

' Clooney praised Turner's career trajectory, noting that he hasn't 'gone for the easy paychecks' but instead 'done really interesting work'. He added, 'Somehow Callum has weaved his way through all of the noise and found a place where people look at him and go, 'There's something with this young man.

'' Clooney also reflected on the changing landscape for leading men, observing how much more difficult it is now compared to his early days. 'Talk to any big-time producer or big-time director: They're constantly going, 'Who's a leading man now? Who's the one?

'' Yet for Clooney, Turner embodies that elusive star quality. Turner himself remains cautious about the Bond speculation, telling the outlet he 'wouldn't comment' on whether he would accept the role, but added that even his closest friends constantly ask him about it. Away from acting, Turner recently married pop star Dua Lipa, further elevating his public profile.

Meanwhile, another contender has emerged: Leo Suter, star of Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla'. Suter, 32, is relatively new compared to front-runners but has gained attention for his role in the BBC's reboot of 'Inspector Lynley' and his combat-heavy work in 'Vikings: Valhalla'. He addressed Bond speculation earlier this year, telling The Times, 'I think it might be somewhere in there, yeah, and I wouldn't say no. Watch this space.

' With Clooney's endorsement and a field of diverse talents, the race for the next James Bond remains as thrilling as any 007 mission





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