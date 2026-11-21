George Clooney and Jane Fonda were seen filming In Love, Paul Weitz's adaptation of Amy Bloom's memoir about assisted dying, drawing criticism from a Canadian physician over its portrayal of death.

George Clooney and Jane Fonda have been seen filming In Love in New Jersey for the first time, with shooting taking place earlier this week. The film is directed by Paul Weitz and is based on Amy Bloom's memoir In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss. In between takes, Clooney, 65, was seen showing Fonda, 88, something on his phone.

The project tells the story of Connecticut couple Amy Bloom and her husband Brian Ameche, an architect diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in his mid-60s. Its central plot follows the couple's decision to pursue assisted dying as his condition progressed.

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Core Details of the Film's Storyline and Cast

Clooney plays Brian Ameche, while Annette Bening plays Amy Bloom. Jane Fonda will play Brian's mother, Yvonne, who supports the couple's decision to seek assisted dying.

According to the source material, Ameche refused to face the decline of his illness and chose to die 'standing tall, not on his knees' at the Swiss euthanasia clinic Dignitas. Amy Bloom co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming movie, giving the project direct input from the author whose memoir inspired it.

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Physician Criticism Over Romanticizing Death

Dr Ramona Coelho, a family physician from Ontario, Canada, has publicly criticized the film. Coelho cared for her father through his final years with dementia, and she spoke to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview last year.

Coelho described the film as 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible', arguing that it risks encouraging vulnerable people to end their lives. She said Clooney's upcoming movie will 'romanticize death' and trigger a 'suicide contagion' among people with dementia.

Coelho told the Daily Mail that turning assisted suicide into a Hollywood love story is dangerous. She added that it romanticizes death for people who are vulnerable and afraid. Clooney's production company, Smokehouse Pictures, did not respond to requests for comment at the time.

Supporters Defend Honest Portrayal of Assisted Dying

Supporters of In Love say the story is not about promoting assisted suicide. They argue that the film instead portrays one couple's personal journey with honesty and love.

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Amy Bloom has described her memoir as being about autonomy, intimacy, and truth-telling, including the right to face death without shame. Clooney has long supported films that explore moral complexity, and people close to the project say the subject will be handled with sensitivity, not sensationalism.

To many viewers, the film is a love story about dignity and choice. The reports available so far do not include an official release date, so the debate over how the film handles assisted dying is likely to continue as production advances.