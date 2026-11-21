George Clooney and Jane Fonda begin filming In Love in New Jersey. The film depicts a couple navigating assisted dying in Switzerland, sparking debate on dignity and ethics.

George Clooney and Jane Fonda have commenced principal photography for the highly anticipated film In Love in New Jersey earlier this week. The production marks the first time the two Hollywood legends have been seen on set together, marking a significant moment in the industry. The movie is directed by Paul Weitz and is adapted from the memoir In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss by acclaimed author Amy Bloom.

Starring Clooney and Fonda in Medical Drama

George Clooney, 65, and Jane Fonda, 88, were spotted between takes reviewing scenes on Clooney's phone, signaling the collaborative nature of the project. Clooney stars as Brian Ameche, an architect diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in his mid-sixties. Jane Fonda portrays Yvonne, Brian's mother, who provides support for the family's difficult decision to pursue assisted dying. Annette Bening plays Amy Bloom, the author whose life story serves as the foundation for the narrative.

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Plot Centers on Dignity and End of Life Choice

The film explores the journey of a Connecticut couple as they navigate the complexities of terminal illness and personal autonomy. The story follows Brian Ameche's choice to travel to the Swiss euthanasia clinic Dignitas. Refusing to endure a prolonged decline in his health, Ameche decides to die standing tall rather than on his knees. The narrative frames this decision not merely as medical, but as a profound statement on love, dignity, and the right to control one's final chapter.

Criticisms From Medical Professional Ramona Coelho

The production has faced sharp criticism from Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family physician from Ontario, Canada, who cared for her own father through the final years of his dementia. In an interview with the Daily Mail last year, Dr. Coelho described the film as dangerous and irresponsible. She argued that Hollywood romanticizes death and risks triggering a suicide contagion among vulnerable individuals suffering from cognitive decline. She specifically warned that turning assisted suicide into a mainstream love story could mislead those who are afraid of losing their independence.

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Supporters Emphasize Autonomy and Honesty

Proponents of the project, including author Amy Bloom, defend the film as a compassionate portrayal of a specific personal journey rather than a political statement. Bloom, a former Yale scholar, has stated that her memoir focuses on autonomy, intimacy, and truth-telling. Supporters argue the film allows viewers to see the choice to end life without shame. Those close to the project assure that George Clooney's production company, Smokehouse Pictures, intends to handle the sensitive subject with care.

Production Timeline and Upcoming Release

Smokehouse Pictures has declined to comment on the controversies surrounding the film's subject matter. The filming in New Jersey represents a crucial phase in the post-production pipeline for the feature. As the cast brings the story of Brian and Amy to life, the public awaits the film's release to see how the complex ethical questions are resolved on screen. The final product aims to balance the gravity of medical reality with the emotional depth of a lifelong partnership.