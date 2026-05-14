George Clooney and Amal Clooney Attend a Special Celebration in Poland

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attended a special celebration at Poznan airport in Poland, where the Hollywood star cut a cool figure in a smart black suit and looked ever the gentleman as he waited for his wife's arrival.

George Clooney looked in good spirits as he boarded a private jet with glamorous wife Amal at Poznan airport in Poland on Wednesday. The Hollywood star, 65, cut a cool figure in a smart black suit which he layered over a coordinated plain T-shirt.

George kept comfortable in a pair of shiny lace up shoes and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses. The actor, who tied the knot with Amal in 2014, was ever the gentleman as he waited for her to board the private jet first. The human rights lawyer, 48, looked sensational in a long black coat which she layered over crisp white wide legged trousers.

Amal, who headlined the Impact 2026 conference in the city, elevated her frame in a pair of towering black heels and toted a coordinated large handbag. Styling her long brunette tresses loose, Amal looked in high spirits as she completed her ensemble with a pair of sunglasses. They were spotted chatting away ahead of taking off after the couple brought a touch of glamour to the King's Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

The couple, who live at their farm in Provence, France with their eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were seen in a pantomime filled with glamour





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George Clooney Amal Clooney Poznan Airport Poland Special Celebration King's Trust Celebration

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