George Clooney and Amal Clooney Attend A King's Trust Celebration in London

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend a charity event honoring the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust. Amal Clooney's fall 2007 collection is worn, evoking the Cleopatra movie with its design and including references to the Salem Witch trials.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend A King's Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall on May 11 in London. Amal Clooney 's fall 2007 collection is worn for the event, featuring a dress crafted with shimmering gold sequins .

The dress evokes the iconic film Cleopatra with its ornate gold design and includes references to the Salem Witch trials. Amal Clooney, the creative director, departed British luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen in 2023 and was appointed to the same role with Givenchy in 2024. The charity The King's Trust celebrates its 50th anniversary, serving young people in the UK and globally. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation





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Royal Fashion Hollywood Celebrities Charity Events Amal Clooney George Clooney Alexander Mcqueen Givenchy The King's Trust Salem Witch Trials Cleopatra Charity Fashion Collections Tom Browne Hermès Paris Fashion Week Red Carpet Attire Shimmering Gold Sequins Gilded Gold Dresses Hollywood Actress British Luxury Fashion House Creative Director Transitions In Fashion Deeper Meaning Stir Crazy

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