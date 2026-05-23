Geopolitical tensions fuel familial conflicts in country music, controversy over Miley Cyrus' clothing choice, and unresolved mysteries in the royal and mafia worlds

The news text covers a wide range of topics, from geopolitical tensions between Republicans and Democrats to unresolved mysteries, controversies, and controversies in the world of royalty and the mafia. It highlights the clashes within country music and the controversies surrounding celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige as they take on various roles, from fight simulations to clothing choices.

Natalie Maines’ anti- Trump tirade, Zach Bryan’s fence-climbing clash fuel country music ’s biggest feuds. Olivia Newton-John was haunted until her death by ex’s mysterious disappearance: author.

Miley Cyrus dares to bare in sheer Versace dress as she’s honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Former Prince Andrew faces widening misconduct probe as police launch witness hunt. Scarlett Johansson, who earned $43 million in 2025, says life is a constant ‘deficit’ at home. White House fires back after Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen take Trump swipes amid Colbert’s farewell week.

Britney Spears said she was ‘an angel’ who could ‘drink four bottles of wine’ before DUI arrest: police report. Jeff Probst accidentally spoils ‘Survivor 50’ finale moments before it airs in stunning live TV blunder. Josh Duhamel leans into Western cowboy role after decades of heartthrob roles.

‘Top Gun’ actor defends his reputation after self-imposed, decade-long media ban from ‘mishandled’ profile. Ella Langley’s behind-the-scenes ACM Awards video has fans ‘crying all over again’ after record-breaking night. Truck driver sentenced after nearly $10M in cocaine found hidden inside Kim Kardashian SKIMS shipment.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Kate Jackson escapes Hollywood pressure for peaceful farm life. Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings explains how he wishes he could help contestants. Gary Sinise says money would be ‘moving a lot faster out the door’ if he hadn’t left California for Nashville. Former mobster spills on alleged heist: ‘More money than you’ve ever seen’NEWare heating things up with their bikini photos, whether at the beach, in front of their swimming pools or on a yacht.

Hadid and Ballerini are two of the big stars spotted in bikini this spring





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