Geoffrey Moore, son of Sir Roger Moore, backs Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond, praising his British heritage while calling for a return to the franchise's traditional roots.

Geoffrey Moore, the son of late actor Sir Roger Moore, has publicly endorsed Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. The sixty-year-old actor shared his approval with the Daily Mail after the official announcement named the forty-year-old Twilight star as the latest actor to take on the iconic role. He expressed confidence in Pattinson's ability to succeed in the part, citing his professional experience and appeal to the target demographic.

Endorsement of New Casting Choice

Geoffrey Moore stated that he believes Robert Pattinson will make a fine agent zero zero seven. He highlighted that the actor is British, which aligns with the character's traditional background. Moore also noted that Pattinson possesses the necessary experience to handle the demanding nature of the franchise. His support adds weight to the decision made by producers and studios to move forward with this casting choice.

Also read Robert Pattinson es nombrado el séptimo James Bond

Call for Franchise Return to Roots

Before the official confirmation, Geoffrey Moore suggested that the James Bond franchise should return to its original essence. He described the character as someone who enjoyed drinking and excelled as a marksman. This perspective reflects a desire to strip away modern complexities and focus on the core attributes that defined the spy in earlier iterations. Moore emphasized that these traditional traits remain relevant to the character's identity.

Stakeholder Trust and Production Decisions

Although Moore did not voice a specific preference from the list of potential candidates, he expressed full trust in the decision-making process. He placed his confidence in producer Barbara Broccoli and the Amazon partnership to select the correct actor. The selection process followed the departure of Daniel Craig from the role in twenty twenty-one, which left the franchise searching for a successor. Several names were considered, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Jacob Elordi, before Robert Pattinson was chosen.

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Position on Female Bond Representation

Moore also addressed the ongoing debate regarding a potential female James Bond. He argued against replacing the male character with a female counterpart within the same franchise. Instead, he suggested that if fans desire a female spy lead, a separate storyline should be created. He humorously proposed the name Jemima for such a character, drawing an analogy to the distinction between Superman and Superwoman.

Legacy and New Acting Endeavors

Geoffrey Moore recently experienced life as a spy in his own right through the film Knightfall. He plays an MI five agent named Hugh who works with his ex-girlfriend to prevent a homeland security crisis. Growing up with Sir Roger Moore, who starred in seven Bond films, Moore joked that his second womb was a soundstage. He stated that he enjoys supporting independent films and English cinema rather than seeking fame, a goal he feels he has now achieved with his debut leading role.