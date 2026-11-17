Geoffrey Moore endorses Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, discussing franchise roots and his own acting journey in the spy genre.

Geoffrey Moore, the son of legendary actor Sir Roger Moore, has publicly endorsed Robert Pattinson as the next actor to portray the iconic spy James Bond. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Geoffrey expressed confidence in Pattinson's suitability for the role, citing the actor's experience and appeal to the correct demographic. He noted that Pattinson is British, a trait long associated with the character, and believes he will make a fine 007.

Moore Endorses Pattinson Casting Announcement

The movie industry confirmed on Monday that Robert Pattinson, age 40, has officially been named the latest star to take on the post. Geoffrey Moore, age 60, gave his seal of approval to the announcement. He stated that he trusts producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon to have made the correct choice from a shortlist that included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Jacob Elordi. While he had no specific preference among the candidates, he voiced his support for the final decision once it was revealed.

Also read Robert Pattinson Screen Tested for James Bond Role

Advocating for Franchise Roots and Tradition

Before the official news, Geoffrey called for the franchise to return to its original roots. He suggested that the character should retain traditional traits, such as enjoying drinks and being a skilled marksman. This stance comes as the franchise faces scrutiny over evolving characterizations. Moore argued that changing the core identity of James Bond is unnecessary and that the established formula remains effective for modern audiences.

Opposition to Female Lead and Alternative Concepts

Moore also addressed recent speculation about a female actor taking the role. He dismissed the idea, quipping that if the character were female, she should be named Jemima. He argued that women should have their own separate spy stories rather than replacing James Bond. He cited Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde as an example of excellent female spy roles but insisted that 00-whatever should have its own distinct narrative. He suggested that a female spy character would likely be smarter but involve less warfare.

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Geoffrey Moore Acting Debut in Spy Genre

Moore has recently experienced life as a spy in his own right. He stars as MI5 agent Hugh in the film Knightfall. In the movie, his character must work with his ex-girlfriend Ros to prevent a homeland security crisis. This role marks his debut as a leading man, a process he found less daunting due to his upbringing. He described his childhood as being raised on soundstages, surrounded by unions and studio environments.

Legacy of Sir Roger Moore Influences Work

Sir Roger Moore, who passed away in 2016, starred in seven Bond films starting with Live and Let Die in 1973. Geoffrey acknowledged that growing up around his father provided him with early industry insights. He stated that he does not seek fame but wants to support independent films and England. He expressed enjoyment in his recent work, noting that he should have started his acting career earlier. The endorsement highlights a family legacy deeply connected to the world of cinematic espionage and global entertainment.