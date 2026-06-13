Geoff Hurst Remembers Absent Friend Bobby Moore Ahead of World Cup

Geoff Hurst, the last surviving member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, remembers his absent friend Bobby Moore, who he believes was not given the respect he deserved.

Geoff Hurst is remembering an absent friend. He has many more of them now, this last surviving member of those 11 heroes of '66. There is one, though, who fills his mind more often than most and one he will think of even more with a World Cup coming into view.

For Hurst, now 84, Bobby Moore was more than just a pal. He was a team-mate for England and West Ham for more than 15 years. He was his triumphant captain, a mentor and, without a doubt in his mind, the greatest influence on his life. Not just on how to play football, but on how to live.

This immaculate man, as Hurst calls him, who wiped his dirty hands on the parapet before collecting the Jules Rimet trophy from the late Queen Elizabeth II so as not to stain her white gloves. The man Mike Summerbee once said was the only guy he knew who could get out of the bath and still be dry, and the man who once turned to Hurst at a Frank Sinatra concert in Los Angeles and said: 'Look at us.

Two kids from the East End. It shows what football can do.

' Hurst, though, has never forgiven football for what it didn't do for the only Englishman to lift the World Cup and the man whom Harry Kane could emulate some 60 years later. How Moore struggled to secure any significant coaching roles or positions with the FA or West Ham. How, unlike Bobby Charlton and Hurst, he never received a knighthood, which led to a Daily Mail campaign last year for Moore to be made a Sir posthumously.

England's 1966 hat-trick hero has previously slammed the 'sickening hypocrisy' of all the statues, documentaries and books that flowed since Moore's death from cancer in 1993 aged just 51. He just hopes Kane avoids the same treatment should he be the one to end all those years of hurt this summer. Geoff Hurst is remembering an absent friend. He has many more of them now, this last surviving member of those 11 heroes of '66.

For Hurst, now 84, Bobby Moore was more than just a pal. He was a team-mate for England and West Ham for more than 15 years. He was his triumphant captain, a mentor and, without a doubt in his mind, the greatest influence on his life.

The West Ham trio that played such a pivotal role in England's World Cup win - Hurst, Moore and World Cup final goalscorer Martin Peters 'Everything in football is different now apart from the goal posts,' Hurst tells Daily Mail Sport.

'Every single aspect of the game has changed, including this one. Mooro wasn't treated particularly well and the reverence he should have received. People who I bump into remark quite often that it became quite evident that he wasn't given the respect he deserved.

'If we were to do it (win the World Cup) today, there would be an unbelievable amount of respect and admiration for the current players. I don't think any of them would ever be treated in the same way as what happened to Mooro towards the end of his career.

' World Cup-winning captains Johan Cryuff, Michel Platini and Franz Beckenbauer all went on to coach their national teams. Moore didn't. He once met Elton John for lunch at the Howard Hotel in London and, depending on which version of events you believe, agreed in principle to take the Watford job only to read in the newspaper three weeks later that it had gone to Graham Taylor.

By 1993, Taylor was managing England and Moore was a local radio pundit for London's Capital Radio.

'I'm sure Kane is revered already by Spurs fans and Bayern Munich fans whether we win the World Cup or not but winning the World Cup will give him a certain levity on what he's achieved at club level,' says Hurst. 'They will be revered immediately for the rest of their lives. ' Hurst sees a bit of his old friend in Kane. 'He's been a fantastic player and role model as well,' says Hurst of the current England skipper.

'And, you know, in the Mooro class, his behaviour is also very good. 'Mooro wasn't very noisy, very loud, very flash. He never actually behaved like that, the great player he was, and that's one of the most remarkable things. You get people sometimes who are successful in life, and in football, particularly, and they sometimes get carried away.

'When you work with people, it's not just that you see their ability as a player, but also what they're like as a character. You see football today and players scuffling and fighting and scrapping almost on a weekly basis. I never saw him lose his rag in over 500 games that I played with him.

'It's not just what you do on the field or in your business, but how you lead your life with the general public. It's probably bigger to lead your life off the field and set an example.

' 'Mooro wasn't very noisy, very loud, very flash. He never actually behaved like that, the great player he was, and that's one of the most remarkable things' 'Although he was only eight months older than me, he made the West Ham team and England side three to four years before m





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