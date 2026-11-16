Sir Geoff Hurst supports the Daily Mail's dementia carers appeal, aiming to raise funds for support networks after six 1966 World Cup teammates developed the condition.

Sir Geoff Hurst has publicly endorsed the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal to establish a nationwide support network for individuals caring for relatives with dementia. As the sole surviving member of Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 England World Cup-winning squad, Hurst speaks with unique authority regarding the long-term health consequences faced by players from that era.

Hurst Supports Dementia Awareness

Hurst serves as a prominent advocate for the Alzheimer's Society, having witnessed the devastating impact of the disease on his former colleagues. Six of his eleven teammates from the 1966 World Cup final, which concluded with a 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium, developed dementia before their deaths. This stark statistical reality has fueled ongoing research into the potential link between heading a football and degenerative brain conditions in later life.

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The former England international stated that he is fully backing this initiative to assist families navigating the challenges of the disease. He emphasized the importance of increased research and support, hoping that collective effort will yield better outcomes for those suffering and their loved ones. His endorsement highlights the urgent need for resources to assist millions of carers across Britain who provide essential daily care.

Raising Funds For Caregivers

The Dementia Carers Together appeal, delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity, has already surpassed its initial fundraising target. The campaign raised £100,000 in its first week alone, a sum sufficient to fund nearly 3,000 places on specialized support courses.

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These six-week courses are designed to provide carers with vital information regarding their legal rights and available services. The program aims to create communities where attendees can connect with others facing similar circumstances, helping to alleviate the isolation, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities that often accompany a loved one's diagnosis. The success of the campaign has drawn support from major political figures, including Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who noted how modest assistance can make burdens feel manageable.

Personal Stories Drive Campaign

The personal experiences of the 1966 squad members underscore the campaign's significance. Alongside Hurst, Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack Charlton, Martin Peters, Ray Wilson, Roger Hunt, and Nobby Stiles all battled the condition. Ray Wilson, who played left-back in the final, died in 2018 at age 83 after years living with Alzheimer's disease. His family, including his daughter-in-law Linda Wilson, actively supports the appeal to ensure resources are not limited by geographic location.

Linda Wilson highlighted the relief her mother-in-law, Pat Wilson, experienced through local day centers, which provided essential respite. Pat Wilson passed away last year, and the family is now fundraising by selling hundreds of drawings created by Ray Wilson after his diagnosis. These artworks, produced spontaneously and kept by Pat, reflect a new creative outlet that emerged during his illness. Additionally, Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen is supporting the appeal following the death of her father, former Leeds United and Scotland center-half Gordon McQueen, who died in 2023 after a long struggle with vascular dementia. Donations can be made via the official JustGiving page or through text messages to 70115.