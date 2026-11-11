Gentle Monster Showcases Its Experiential Prowess With New York Immersive Exhibition

Gentle Monster unveils AI-powered 'Intelligent Eyewear' at NYC pop-up, blending tech and design in immersive, interactive spaces.

Open to the public from Friday to Nov. 23, the exhibition focuses on bringing its latest collection of AI-powered smartThe space was designed to showcase the AI capabilities of the collaboration with real-time translation across a variety of rooms: “Chamber of Contemplation,” “Symposium,” “The Village,” “The Mystery Ship,” “Silence Music,” “The Pantry,” “The Gym,” “TV Zone” and “Blue Bear.

” Via a series of surreal settings, it offers visitors a different way to experience its eyewear through everyday activities: communication with others, accessing information and interacting with surroundings. The concept was created in collaboration with French-based artist Jean Jacques Balzac. Instead of offering a traditional product demo, the event was designed for consumers to experience firsthand the collection’s possibilities and interact with their surroundings.

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Each room explores the different capabilities of the eyewear — real-time translation; navigation; calls and texts; app access; contextual and everyday task assistance, and visual understanding to deliver a hands-free experience with a mobile app integration and voice interaction — and showcases the tech in an interactive setting.has been at the core of the brand’s identity, with a focus on “creating spaces that go beyond traditional retail.

” “By opening this experience to the public, we’re inviting visitors to discover firsthand how ‘Intelligent Eyewear’ can enhance their everyday lives, while immersing themselves in Gentle Monster’s creative universe,” a brand representative said.and Samsung — powered by Android XR and Gemini AI — is touted as the next chapter by merging Gentle Monster’s approach toThe partnership was first unveiled in 2025, followed by a sneak peek given earlier this May. Now, the eyewear, which can be paired with Android and iOS phones, will be available for preorder on Thursday and is set to fully launch in December.

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This follows Google’s $100 million investment for a 4 percent stake in the parent company of the brand, iiCombined.

“Through our collaboration with Google and the integration of Gemini, we’re able to demonstrate how ‘Intelligent Eyewear’ can support a range of everyday activities, from live translation of written and spoken language to more complex tasks such as planning a trip,” Gentle Monster said. “The immersive spaces allow visitors to interact with these capabilities firsthand, offering a more tangible understanding of how Intelligent Eyewear can become part of their daily lives.

”to star in its latest short film for the AI glasses, directed by Jonathan Glazer. The recently released teaser goes beyond touting the collection’s traditional product specs, and instead focuses on traveling between the worlds of reality and dreams. The full film is set to launch in November.space who have attended Gentle Monster events, store openings and worn the brand include Ni-ki, Jake and Jungwon from Enhyphen, Riize, Taeyeon, G-Dragon and Mingyu.

“Gentle Monster has always approached retail as an opportunity to create immersive environments that go beyond the traditional shopping experience. This exhibition takes that philosophy a step further, bringing together our creative vision, spatial storytelling and ‘Intelligent Eyewear’ technology on an unprecedented scale,” the brand representative said.

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“As our first exhibition of this magnitude, and the first of its kind in the U.S., it marks an important milestone for the brand. It represents an evolution of our approach to experiential retail, where the physical environment and the product are more closely connected than ever before.

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