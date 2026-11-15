Jets QB Geno Smith Suffers Concussion and Ankle Injury in 31-12 Loss to Bills

Geno Smith left the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Bills with a concussion, returned after clearing protocol, then exited again with an ankle injury. New York fell 31-12 and dropped to 2-8.

Geno Smith had an injury-filled Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, leaving the game with a concussion, returning after clearing protocol, and then exiting for good with an ankle injury in the Jets' 31-12 loss at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026.

The first injury came late in the second quarter. Smith released a pass and was clocked by a Bills linebacker. He landed hard on his back, and his head clearly smashed onto the turf, which placed him in concussion protocol. Smith was 13-of-21 for 148 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the loss.

Also read Bills' Last Game vs. Jets' Geno Smith Combo Brings Back Motown Memories

Rookie Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, replaced him and went 11-of-20 with one interception and no touchdowns. Smith did not start the second half under center, but he eventually cleared the NFL's protocol and could enter the game again.

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Jets face quarterback uncertainty

However, it did not last long. After one possession led by Klubnik, Smith returned but had to leave with an ankle injury. It is unknown which play exactly knocked Smith out again, but he was seen walking to the locker room as the game started to get out of reach in the fourth quarter. His immediate future is now uncertain, and there is a key injury to monitor this upcoming week.

With the loss, the Jets have now dropped five straight games and sit at a paltry 2-8 on the season. Given that Klubnik was expected to be a project prospect, the Jets might want to add another quarterback. If New York looks to free agency, Jimmy Garoppolo is one option with plenty of experience. The former 2014 second-round pick has started 64 of his 85 regular-season appearances and made six postseason starts with a 4-2 record.

Potential free agent options

He completed 65.2 percent of passes for 1,539 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in seven starts over three seasons with the Rams. Bailey Zappe is another potential option the Jets know well. New York signed the Western Kentucky product to a future contract in January to compete for the QB2 job. He appeared in two preseason games for the Jets this summer, going 14-of-23 for 135 passing yards with two interceptions.

Cooper Rush is a third name to consider. The Jets previously showed interest in him but did not sign him. His time in Atlanta was short-lived, and he was back on the unemployment line in October after two forgettable starts. The Falcons lost both games as Rush went 22-of-39 for 229 passing yards, one touchdown, four interceptions, and a 42.5 passer rating.

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Cooper Rush as backup option

Those numbers do not paint a great picture, but the Jets do not exactly need an MVP-caliber performance. Rush's time with the Cowboys proved he can beone of the NFL's better backup quarterbacks. If he can get back to being a semblance of that player, he would still be an upgrade for New York.