Geno Smith Addresses 'Potential' of Jets, Changes From First Stint

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Geno Smith has been here before. As a former second-round pick from West Virginia, Smith was expected to be the naxt 'savior' of the organ

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesAs a former second-round pick from West Virginia, Smith was expected to be the next "savior" of the organization following the failings of the Mark Sanchez era. It didn't work out in the way he hoped. Two years in, and Smith's status as a starter was gone.

His standing with the team lasted another two years before he was shipped out to begin a journeyman-like career that has taken the now 35-year-old to a backup, a starter, and a Pro Bowl player. A decade after his last start for Gang Green, Smith is back and leading the Jets into the future of the 2026 campaign. Gone is the wide-eyed, big-armed signal-caller who got into a fight with a teammate in the locker room.

One that his teammates can't help but pull for. When it comes to players who knew Smith before he became the kind of leader and quarterback he is today, only linebacker Demario Davis is left from his first stint with the Jets. And while Smith isn't the same player he once was, Davis sees the same competitor he's going to rely on going forward.

"There's something about him when you're around him," Davis said. "He's comfortable in his skin, and you can feel it. It's a joy to have that competitive counterpart every day.

" Despite resurrecting his career in Seattle, though, Smith is entering the 2026 season at a crossroads. A disastrous season in Las Vegas, in which he was benched multiple times due to a myriad of issues, including performance and the Raiders' push for a high draft pick, left him with one last opportunity to win as a starter with the Jets.

I feel like the leadership aspect has grown throughout my experience in the league and all the great quarterbacks I've been around, great coordinators, Smith said. I kind of know what to expect now, and so I'm just a lot calmer in my demeanor. When it comes to his new teammates, Smith has already made a strong first impression. Getting back together with Davis is one thing.

But working with new faces like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and New York's collection of pass catchers is another.

"He's awesome to be around," Wilson said. "He throws a friendly ball, one that's easy to catch.... Geno has been great this last month and I look forward to getting to know him even more.

" As Smith and the Jets continue to gain valuable practice time on the field together, the potential for wins becomes more likely. It's that potential that captivates Smith, entering his second stint with the Jets, and the hopes that he can be the one to end their playoff drought. For me, as the quarterback of the team, I know that there's a lot of work to be put in, he said.

We want to be the best team in the world. I don't feel shy about saying that, but I understand there's a lot of work to be done, and you got to focus on the work, you focus on getting better every single day, and then you focus on your performance on Sunday's, or whenever the day comes. There's a new walk to Smith than there was when he was first the team's starting quarterback in 2013.

A quiet confidence that comes from playing under different offenses and coaches, and performing at a high level. That, comfortably, is something the Jets sorely needed when they acquired Smith from the Raiders in March. Despite leading the league in interceptions last season, Smith believes he still has plenty left in the tank to make a positive impact.

"I've just gotten older," Smith said. "A lot more experienced. Overall, I've always felt like I've had talent, but I feel like my fundamentals have grown, and that's on and off the field.

" The comfort Smith talks about hasn't gone away either. Despite a down year in Las Vegas and being shipped away from Seattle to watching his former team win a Super Bowl, the Jets' new signal-caller's quiet confidence has the rest of the team believing they can be more.

" still the same guy," Smith said. "I still got the same passion for the game, still study as hard as I did when I was a rookie trying to figure out the NFL. For me, it's just about getting better every day, and that's where I put my focus.

" Time will tell if the Smith gamble will work out for the Jets. They have a young offensive unit that has needed a quality leader for years. Maybe Smith wasn't that guy when he first came into the league. He is now, though, and that's all that matters for head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets in 2026.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsNick covers the NFL for Sports Illustrated/FN. He was previously on the New York Jets' beat for AM New York with prior experience reporting on the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York City resident is also an Adjunct Professor at LIU Brooklyn.





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