Auriemma had some strong opinions on recruiting nowadays.

Nov 15, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum!

Center. Louisville defeated UConn 69-51. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The UConn Huskies have gotten off to a rather undesirable start to the 2026-27 season. They're currently ranked No.7 in the AP Poll, with their two losses, the legendary Huskies head coach who has had his fair share of dominant UConn teams.

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To put things into perspective, UConn went 38-1 last season, so they've already lost more games this year than they did in all of 2025-26. , the reigning AP Player of the Year who averaged 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds last season. She's actually seen an uptick in numbers this year, as she's averaging 23 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting nearly 60% from the field.

It hasn't been enough thus far, as Strong is basically carrying the Huskies. Auriemma had something to say about UConn's recent recruiting efforts and how they're being "lied to.

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"“I just don't see the value of playing a high school kid a million dollars that hasn't dribbled the ball one time in college. ”“I just don't see the value of paying a high school kid a million dollars to come out of high school that hasn't dribbled the ball one time in college," Auriemma told reporters.

"That's more than 90% of best players in the world in the WNBA. ” “We have an agent that talks to their agent because the kids and the parents lie to you.

‘It's not about the money. It's about academics. It's about finding the right fit. It's about the right experience.

’ No it isn’t. Just say it's about the money, and we can all live happily ever after. ”Another interesting tidbit from Auriemma's media availability was the fact that he basically admitted his current team isn't as talent as previous years. Of course, the immediate names that come to mind are Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, who both now play together for the Dallas Wings.

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"Two years ago, Sarah , Paige , Azzi and Kaitlyn Chen and those guys, we had a couple bad losses. And the reaction was a little bit different because, with that many really, really good players, that shouldn't happen... 1/2If UConn lost a game in the past, it would be seen as a devastating, shocking defeat. They already suffered one of those this year in their upset loss to Michigan.

Auriemma is saying that the losses they've suffered this season don't mean as much, due to the expectations being lower with lesser talent. Andrew Parsaud covers the WNBA and the Indiana Fever for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.