Geneva Protesters Clash with Police Ahead of G7 Summit, Targeting Tesla and UN Office

Violence erupted in Geneva as protesters set fire to a Tesla and smashed windows at a UN agency during a march against the G7 summit. Police responded with tear gas after demonstrators threw bricks and attacked symbols of capitalism and multilateralism. The protest, organized by a coalition of over 60 groups, saw around 20,000 participants amidst heavy security ahead of the summit in Evian-les-Bains.

Geneva police employed tear gas against demonstrators who set fire to a Tesla and shattered windows at a United Nations office on Sunday, expressing their anger over the upcoming G7 summit taking place across the border in France.

Approximately 20,000 people assembled for a march that began peacefully but later turned violent as protesters aimed at what they considered symbols of capitalism and multilateralism. The demonstration included participants ripping up bricks to hurl at law enforcement, with children crying as the tear gas drifted over the sun-drenched downtown streets. Some protesters wore black hoodies and masks, gathering behind an anti-Trump banner, while signs reading Antisemitic never; anti-Zionist always were also visible.

Organizers had distributed a handbook containing a security perimeter map, advice on preparing for the march, and guidance on handling police detention. Such protests are common at G7 events, often focusing on issues like capitalism, globalization, climate change, and inequality. A protester named Pippa Saugy stated, To me, it's a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even richer while the poor are left behind.

The summit, running from June 15 to 17 in Evian-les-Bains on Lake Geneva, will bring together leaders from France, the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union. Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are expected to dominate discussions, with leaders also trying to avoid clashes with Trump as he pursues a peace framework with Iran. In anticipation of violence, Geneva businesses boarded up and hundreds of riot police were deployed.

Swiss and French authorities have mobilized thousands for security, closed most border crossings, banned unauthorized assemblies, and offered financial aid to businesses potentially affected. Many shops used wooden panels to protect storefronts, recalling damage from a similar summit in 2003. Mattia Piccard criticized the heavy police presence as an intimidation tactic, while Clélia Colin aimed to highlight gender inequality, claiming G7 values are misogynistic.

Visual documentation from the scene showed burning trash containers, a protester breaking a window, and clashes amid tear gas. The No-G7 coalition, comprising over 60 associations, unions, and left-wing groups, framed the protest as against fascism and imperialism. Recent context includes Tesla's Elon Musk becoming the world's first trillionaire and serving as an advisor to President Trump. Authorities' measures reflect past experiences with summit-related unrest, emphasizing preemptive security in a region with a history of disruptive demonstrations





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

G7 Summit Geneva Protest Police Tear Gas Capitalism Multilateralism Elon Musk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protestsShops and businesses in downtown Geneva have boarded up their storefronts ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

Read more »

Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protestsShops and businesses in downtown Geneva have boarded up their storefronts ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

Read more »

Violent Protests Disrupt Geneva Ahead of G7 SummitFar-left activists instigated chaos in Geneva on Sunday, clashing with police and vandalizing businesses in opposition to the G7 summit. The protest, relocated to Switzerland due to French restrictions, saw rioters set fires, use makeshift weapons, and target a Tesla and a bank. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons. The violent tactics echo past demonstrations, prompting many shops to board up. Approximately 50,000 protesters and 7,000 officers were involved.

Read more »

Geneva Police Fire Teargas at Protesters Ahead of G7 SummitGeneva police have fired teargas at protesters who set fire to a Tesla vehicle and smashed windows at a United Nations agency ahead of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. The protesters, who numbered around 20,000, targeted what they saw as symbols of capitalism and multilateralism, including the parked Tesla and the UN office. The protest was initially peaceful but later turned violent, with demonstrators ripping bricks from the ground to throw at police and children crying as teargas wafted over downtown Geneva's sun-baked streets.

Read more »