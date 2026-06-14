Geneva Businesses Board Up for Anti-G7 Protests as Security Surge Expected

Downtown Geneva has seen shops boarding up storefronts ahead of large anti-G7 demonstrations scheduled for Sunday, coinciding with the G7 summit in neighboring Evian-les-Bains. The protests, organized by a coalition including environmentalists, feminists and anti-capitalist groups, are expected to draw thousands. Security measures are extensive on both sides of the border, with Swiss authorities deploying 4,000 military personnel and French forces mobilizing over 13,000 police officers. Earlier in the week, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place, with some activists detained, while a protest bicycle ride disrupted traffic.

Shops and businesses in downtown Geneva have proactively boarded up their storefronts with wooden panels in anticipation of large-scale anti-G7 protests scheduled for Sunday. This preparatory measure reflects deep-seated concerns among business owners and local officials about potential property damage, echoing memories of violent protests that accompanied the 2003 G8 summit in the region.

The contemporary unrest is directed at the ongoing Group of Seven summit, taking place from June 15 to 17 in the French lakeside town of Evian-les-Bains. The gathering of the world's wealthiest democracies is set to address high-stakes international issues including the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and global economic imbalances.



A diverse coalition of activist groups, encompassing environmentalists, feminists, and opponents of capitalism, has called for a major demonstration later on Sunday.

These groups are voicing frustration not only with the G7's collective policies but also specifically targeting the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing his approaches on tariffs, his stance on the war in Iran, and his record on climate change. Earlier in the week, activism was already visible: a flotilla of approximately twenty boats appeared on Lake Geneva off the coast of Evian on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners.

Furthermore, on Friday evening, Swiss media reported the detention of around twenty protesters. Additionally, a protest bicycle ride involving between one hundred and one hundred fifty participants in Geneva earlier in the week had slowed traffic while demonstrators chanted anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian slogans, according to public broadcaster RTS.



The scale of the anticipated protests has triggered an unprecedented security response. The Swiss government announced the deployment of approximately four thousand military personnel to reinforce police during the summit.

These operations will encompass airspace restrictions, road closures, and patrols on Lake Geneva. Out of thirty-five roadway border crossings, only seven will remain open. In a move that further limited potential gathering spots, Geneva authorities also closed a major park that activists had intended to use as a meeting point. Across the border in France, the security presence is even more massive.

French authorities are deploying more than thirteen thousand police and gendarmerie officers to ensure security in the immediate summit area. Over eight hundred French border control officers will be active, a significant increase from the usual sixty. The robust measures were visibly demonstrated on Saturday when French gendarmes buzzed around in motorboats off the coast of Evian, with one officer even hoisting a bulky drone-interception device to underscore the comprehensive security perimeter.

Despite these preparations, local residents like Robin Hedz expressed frustration at the pervasive boarding up of shops, lamenting the "mess" while acknowledging the historical precedent for property damage during such high-level international meetings





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