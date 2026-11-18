A large-scale study reveals that every individual carries genetic variants affecting drug processing, with 24% of participants prescribed medications influenced by their genetics, highlighting the importance of precision medicine.

It appears that everyone carries at least one genetic variant that affects how their body processes medication, researchers reported recently in the journalFurther, 1 in 4 people have been prescribed a medication that is impacted by their genetics, according to results from a diverse sample of nearly 100,000 people.

“Many people have experience with taking a medication that is not working well for them or that has a side effect,” said senior researcher Philip Empey, associate director for pharmacogenomics at the Institute for Precision Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. “While many things impact how a patient responds to medication, our research tells us that genetics could be a factor for a large proportion of patients and it points to the value of precision medicine in prescribing,” Empey said in a news release.

Also read Hormone therapy may improve cognition after menopause

For the new study, researchers analyzed data for more than 98,000 people participating in a National Institutes of Health research initiative looking into the impact of lifestyle, environment and genetics on health. The team tracked the frequency among these patients of 16 genetic variants known to impact the effectiveness or toxicity of medications. Every single person in the study carried at least one of these variants, with a median of nine variants per person, researchers found.

Median means half of the participants carried nine or fewer, half carried nine or more. A review of participants’ medical records revealed that about a quarter had been prescribed at least one medication known to interact with their genetics. It makes sense to screen patients for gene variants that interact with these frequently used drugs, Empey said. Their results could be placed into their electronic health records, to avoid any future problems with prescriptions.

Advertisement

This approach is already being applied when people are taking many different medications, or if they’re starting a drug known to be affected by genetics, he said. One example is clopidogrel, a, it comes down to responsible implementation,” he said.

“Costs are coming down and the data is increasing, so it is important for patients and clinicians to be aware that the use of precision medicine in prescribing is becoming commonplace. ”Learn the symptoms of heartburn and which foods cause heartburn or GERD. Discover home remedies and which foods may provide treatment for heartburn relief.