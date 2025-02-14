Genetically Modified Animals Offer Hope in Combating Methylmercury Pollution

Australian scientists have engineered fruit flies and zebrafish to break down methylmercury, a dangerous pollutant, into a less harmful gas. This breakthrough could lead to new strategies for cleaning up contaminated environments and protecting both wildlife and human health.

Australian scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the fight against methylmercury pollution, one of the world's most dangerous environmental contaminants. This toxic heavy metal often accumulates in our food and environment due to industrial activities like illegal gold mining and coal burning.

The research team, comprised of scientists from Macquarie University's Applied BioSciences, CSIRO, Macquarie Medical School, and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology, has successfully genetically modified fruit flies and zebrafish to transform methylmercury into a far less harmful gas that dissipates into the air. This innovative approach utilizes genes borrowed from bacteria, enabling these animals to effectively break down methylmercury and eliminate it from their bodies. 'It still seems like magic to me that we can use synthetic biology to convert the most environmentally harmful form of mercury and evaporate it out of an animal,' says Dr. Kate Tepper, a synthetic biologist from Macquarie University and lead author of the study. Methylmercury poses a serious threat to the environment due to its high bioavailability and poor excretion. It readily crosses biological barriers, including the digestive tract, blood-brain barrier, and placenta, concentrating at alarming levels as it moves up the food chain. Exposure to methylmercury can have detrimental effects on neural and reproductive health. The team achieved this breakthrough by modifying the DNA of fruit flies and zebrafish. They inserted variants of genes from bacteria, enabling the production of two enzymes that work together to convert methylmercury into elemental mercury. This elemental mercury then evaporates from the animals as a gas, rendering it significantly less harmful. 'When we tested the modified animals, we found that not only did they have less than half as much mercury in their bodies, but the majority of the mercury was in a much less bioavailable form than methylmercury,' explains Dr. Tepper. The research is still in its early stages, and extensive testing is necessary to ensure its effectiveness and complete safety. The researchers have implemented safety measures to prevent the genetically modified organisms from spreading uncontrollably in nature and emphasize the need for regulatory control for any potential real-world applications





