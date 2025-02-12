Genetically Modified Animals Offer Hope for Cleaning Up Mercury Pollution

Australian scientists have developed a method of genetically modifying animals to neutralize methylmercury, a dangerous pollutant. This breakthrough could revolutionize environmental cleanup efforts globally.

Australian scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of genetic modification, finding a way to equip animals with the ability to neutralize methylmercury, a highly toxic pollutant posing severe threats to human and wildlife health. The research, led by synthetic biologist Kate Tepper from Macquarie University, focused on genetically modifying fruit flies and zebrafish to break down methylmercury into elemental mercury, which then evaporates harmlessly into the atmosphere.

This innovative approach holds immense potential for revolutionizing environmental cleanup strategies worldwide.Methylmercury, a form of mercury that accumulates in food chains, is notoriously difficult to eliminate from living organisms. Exposure to this potent toxin can lead to a range of debilitating health problems, including neurological disorders, developmental issues, and organ damage. The World Health Organization recognizes methylmercury as one of the most toxic substances on Earth, emphasizing the urgent need for effective remediation methods.The Australian research team ingeniously introduced genes from bacteria into the fruit flies and zebrafish, enabling them to produce two enzymes that work in tandem to detoxify methylmercury. Initial tests on the genetically modified animals demonstrated remarkable results, with less than half the amount of mercury detected in their bodies compared to unmodified counterparts. Furthermore, the majority of the remaining mercury existed in a less bioavailable form, significantly reducing its potential harm. While the technology is still in its early stages and requires extensive testing to ensure safety and efficacy, the findings offer a glimmer of hope in the fight against widespread mercury contamination. If successfully scaled up, this synthetic biology approach could prove to be a game-changer in mitigating the devastating impacts of mercury pollution on ecosystems and human well-being





