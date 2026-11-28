The future of the G70 remains murky, but comments from Genesis' product boss points to a possible future for this long-running luxury sports sedan.

Up until the 2027 model year, Genesis was the last of the Hyundai Motor Group brands to offer a twin-turbo V6 compact sports sedan. Now, years after the Kia Stinger — that birthed this Genesis model — exited production altogether,.

For 2027, it is only available with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but hey, at least it still comes with standard rear-wheel drive. The diminishing engine options have us wondering if Genesis is about to kill off the G70 altogether, or if it'll survive into a new generation. At the 2026 LA Auto Show, the brand's product planning boss, Ash Corson, gave us a little hope.

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Speaking at a roundtable discussion that CarScoops attended, Corson made it clear that the segment was important to him personally. While he wouldn't go as far as to confirm a new generation, it's clear that the brand in general understands why the segment is important.had been internally approved. This is the kind of comment that PR folks almost always sidestep, and Corson wasn't much different, but he led by saying that it was a question close to his heart.